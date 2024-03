FREETOWN – The President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio declared a nationwide curfew on Sunday after gunmen attacked military barracks in the country’s capital.West Africaraising fears of a coup, yet another in the region.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a military armory inside a barracks in the capital, Freetownearly in the morning, Bio said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they were repelled by security forces and that “calm has been restored.”

