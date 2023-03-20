SIFÀ, part of the BPER Banca Group and specialized in the long-term rental of cars and commercial vehicles and in the management of company fleets, yesterday announced the new partnership with Enel, which follows its participation in the tender for the supply of vehicles commercials set up for Group companies.

SIFÀ, in fact, will provide the long-term rental service for a total of over 2,000 commercial vehicles set up with durations of 48 and 60 months which will also be equipped with hybrid and full electric engines, thus accompanying the Customer in the change towards greener mobility and sustainable.

The long-term rental (LNT) of commercial vehicles has always been a leading service in the offer of SIFÀ, which thanks to a “tailored” approach is able to design mobility solutions that are well calibrated to the specific needs of each customer and to every sector. The commercial vehicle offers many customization possibilities, which allow modifications to be made to the vehicle structure based on the characteristics and functions required by the business.

The player provides a division dedicated to the commercial vehicle segment, also being able to count on the collaboration of partners specialized in the design and production of vehicle interior fittings and furnishings. This guarantees the quality of the products and the safety of the installations, as well as a widespread and qualified assistance service.