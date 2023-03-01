Having previously announced it for March, Sloclap has now revealed the exact date that the acclaimed martial arts-based action game SIFU is finally coming to Xbox: the March 28. The game will also arrive on Microsoft consoles on the same day as the launch of theArenas updatewhich he adds 10 hours of gameplay.

Here are the official details on the update and the game, followed by the trailer dedicated to the new content.

With nine new environments and 45 unforgiving challenges spread across five game modes, the Arenas expansion offers up to 10 hours of extra gameplay to the already challenging title. Masters of kung fu will be pushed to the limit by waves of enemies crashing down on them in Survival mode, or pushed to perfection in Exhibition mode. With Time Attack, players can also fight against the clock on a course full of enemies. Sifus looking for a twist on the game’s impactful combat can also try out the new Capture Mode – where players must conquer and hold a marked area – or Manhunt Mode, where a specific target must be taken down surrounded by protectors.

No matter which kung-fu mode you choose, enemies will be dismantled in varied and beautiful scenarios. From effervescent, colorful voids to rain-soaked alleyways, your enemies await, ready to be slain with speed and ferocity.

A revenge-driven beat ’em up, Sifu puts players in the role of a young kung-fu student of Pak Mei who, after his master’s murder, embarks on an epic quest for revenge. Fueled by years of training that has built them into an unstoppable force, players will hunt down the terrifying warriors who slaughtered their master years ago, as well as the countless henchmen who guard them. But revenge comes at a price, which is achieved through defeat and the power of a mystical talisman. With each failure, players will be resurrected, older and wiser, albeit with fewer years left than before. How much is revenge worth to you?

After its debut on PlayStation consoles and PC in February 2022, Sifu has been acclaimed as one of the best action / beat ’em up titles of the past year, surpassing more than one million copies sold in its first three weeks and garnering acclaim of criticism. Sloclap’s support for Sifu has been extensive, with several updates rolling out throughout 2022 adding difficulty modes, a long list of exciting gameplay modifiers, new outfits, and more. All content from updates added to Sifu to date will be available in new versions of the game.