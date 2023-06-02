Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

Deca celebrates 30 years as CASACOR’s master sponsor, with a trajectory that helps narrate the evolution of Brazilian living, proposing a new way of seeing and experiencing design, where personalization, versatility and colors come to life. Say Bergamin brings in his third partnership with the brand at the show, his interpretation of the changes in bathrooms over the decades and projects the future, uniting nature, design and colors.

The 420m2 space brings Brazilian biophilia and the welcoming aesthetics of coverings from the Portinari and Ceusa brands, as well as Castelatto flooring in shades of green, as a setting that embraces temporality and promotes sensory experiences driven by cyclical actions. Day and night are represented by the lighting and sound transitions, and will awaken well-being, as an invitation to reflect on the importance of integrating nature with design and functionality in housing.

In the centre, a large reflecting pool concentrates the uniqueness of Deca metals in cascades. In the new D.Coat color palette, they reinforce the brand’s strategy to promote a transformation in the category through the wide variety of colors in high performance finishes. Spouts in Wave format – curved and elongated, they mix with the green space.

The abundant vegetation that also lines these banks accommodates the flower pots. In them, Slim vats, Deca You spouts in the Memphis format and drives in different colors and formats are presented as precious pieces that adorn the path.

In the surroundings, each step approaches temporal references portrayed in six environments that narrate the evolution of the bathroom and how the relationship with this space so intimate to people was changing configurations and colors. From restricted uses to functionality, they gained prominence as places of permanence and appreciation of care for oneself and the other.

Tickets

Total ticket prices: From Tuesday to Sunday and holidays – BRL 101.00 (full ticket) and BRL 51.00 (half ticket)

Promotional packages: 3 days (17% discount) – R$251 (full price) and R$ 126.00 (half price) | 5 days (30% discount) – BRL 351.00 (full price) and BRL 176.00 (half price)

Passport (free access on all days the exhibition is open): R$601.00

Guided Tours: R$161.00 (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5pm)

Purchase of half-price ticket Seniors from 60 years old Student presenting a valid document with photo or receipt of payment. Disabled person and their companion (according to law 12.933/13). Half price proof will be required at the door.

Important: The purchase of the passport gives free access to the exhibition

Admission is free for children aged up to 10 years old – 1 (one) CPF can buy a maximum of 10 tickets.

Sale for Groups, questions and information: purchases over 10 tickets or by CNPJ, ticket [email protected] or whatsapp (11) 97717-5511

SERVICE

Where: Conjunto Nacional is located at Avenida Paulista, 2073.

Date: from May 30 to August 6, 2023.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 12h to 22h Sunday and Holidays from 11h to 21h

Digital box office: