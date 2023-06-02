Home » Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO MODA

Deca celebrates 30 years as CASACOR’s master sponsor, with a trajectory that helps narrate the evolution of Brazilian living, proposing a new way of seeing and experiencing design, where personalization, versatility and colors come to life. Say Bergamin brings in his third partnership with the brand at the show, his interpretation of the changes in bathrooms over the decades and projects the future, uniting nature, design and colors.

2023 CASACOR SP Sig Bergamin @ disclosure

The 420m2 space brings Brazilian biophilia and the welcoming aesthetics of coverings from the Portinari and Ceusa brands, as well as Castelatto flooring in shades of green, as a setting that embraces temporality and promotes sensory experiences driven by cyclical actions. Day and night are represented by the lighting and sound transitions, and will awaken well-being, as an invitation to reflect on the importance of integrating nature with design and functionality in housing.

2023 CASACOR SP Sig Bergamin @ Fran Parente

In the centre, a large reflecting pool concentrates the uniqueness of Deca metals in cascades. In the new D.Coat color palette, they reinforce the brand’s strategy to promote a transformation in the category through the wide variety of colors in high performance finishes. Spouts in Wave format – curved and elongated, they mix with the green space.

2023 CASACOR SP Sig Bergamin @ Fran Parente

The abundant vegetation that also lines these banks accommodates the flower pots. In them, Slim vats, Deca You spouts in the Memphis format and drives in different colors and formats are presented as precious pieces that adorn the path.

2023 CASACOR SP Sig Bergamin @ Fran Parente

In the surroundings, each step approaches temporal references portrayed in six environments that narrate the evolution of the bathroom and how the relationship with this space so intimate to people was changing configurations and colors. From restricted uses to functionality, they gained prominence as places of permanence and appreciation of care for oneself and the other.

2023 CASACOR SP Sig Bergamin @ Fran Parente

Tickets

Total ticket prices: From Tuesday to Sunday and holidays – BRL 101.00 (full ticket) and BRL 51.00 (half ticket)
Promotional packages: 3 days (17% discount) – R$251 (full price) and R$ 126.00 (half price) | 5 days (30% discount) – BRL 351.00 (full price) and BRL 176.00 (half price)
Passport (free access on all days the exhibition is open): R$601.00
Guided Tours: R$161.00 (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5pm)
Purchase of half-price ticket Seniors from 60 years old Student presenting a valid document with photo or receipt of payment. Disabled person and their companion (according to law 12.933/13). Half price proof will be required at the door.
Important: The purchase of the passport gives free access to the exhibition
Admission is free for children aged up to 10 years old – 1 (one) CPF can buy a maximum of 10 tickets.
Sale for Groups, questions and information: purchases over 10 tickets or by CNPJ, ticket [email protected] or whatsapp (11) 97717-5511

SERVICE
Where: Conjunto Nacional is located at Avenida Paulista, 2073.
Date: from May 30 to August 6, 2023.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 12h to 22h Sunday and Holidays from 11h to 21h
Digital box office:

See also  US media: Taliban seized a large number of US military equipment including the Black Hawk that Ghani ordered last year | Afghanistan | Taliban | Sullivan

You may also like

A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in...

Tears of Blood premiere “LDS Mexico Tour 2022....

Two people have died in a bombing in...

adebajo about jokić | Sports

RCEP takes full effect for 15 signatories

Sabotage of the Nord Stream, the German police...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Saturday...

Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the...

Saudi Arabia expresses concern over ceasefire violations by...

a man died at Trastevere station, line stopped

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy