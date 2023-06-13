signed an agreement between the subsidiary and the Municipality of Palermo

by gds.it – ​​58 seconds ago

«A dispute of over 100 million euros between the Municipality and Amat risked undermining the rebalancing plan and leading the transport company to bankruptcy. A conciliatory agreement was signed which puts the floor…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Amat’s bankruptcy averted: an agreement signed between the subsidiary and the Municipality of Palermo appeared 58 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.