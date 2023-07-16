Signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Tunisia and the EU based on 5 pillars. Meloni: “Achieved an important goal”

A strategic and global partnership between European Union e Tunisia. After the interim meeting last month, the signature of the Memorandum of intent. In the Tunisian presidential palace of Carthagenear Tunis, were present the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyenthe President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, the premier of Holland Mark Rutte and the Tunisian president Kais Saied.

“Our teams have worked hard to quickly deliver a strong package, which represents an investment in our shared prosperity, stability and future generations.” You commented the president Ursula von der Leyen confirming “i 5 pillars” of the agreement agreed in June between the EU and Tunisia: the first is the one that provides for the contact between peoplefor example with Erasmus+ for Tunisian students; the second pillar is that relating to economical progress; the third concerns the trade; the fourth theclean energy; and the fifth the migration. As part of this last point, the agreement provides that “we will cooperate in border management in full compliance with international law”.

The President of the European Commission herself illustrated the contents of the Memorandum. Regarding the first pillar, the creation of windows of opportunity for young Tunisians in the program was announced Erasmus + con 10 million euros to support this process which must also give capacity to those young people who want to return to their homeland. They will then come from the EU 65 million euros to modernize 80 educational establishments and prepare them for the green and digital transition. The second pillar – he explained – “is that of economic development, we will work to strengthen the Tunisian economy, making it solid and resilient against shocks, ready to provide immediate economic support”. The third pillar is that of “investment and trade: we want to work to make the private sector attract even more investment: we are planning to organize an investment forum in the autumn”. The fourth point – highlighted the president of the EU executive – “is the enormous potential of Tunisia on renewables, but it must develop it and we are reliable suppliers of the necessary technologies, also because the EU needs reliable suppliers” also in view of the development of the hydrogen. The investments made “are only the beginning: we will conclude a strategic partnership on energy also to create good jobs locally and provide people and businesses with clean energy at acceptable prices”. Finally, the fight against migrant smugglers: we will increase coordination in search and rescue activities”. From the EU Tunisia receives “financing for 100 million euros“. Now, as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte explained, “it is up to the EU member states to approve the agreement reached between the Commission and Tunisia”. The real game is about i 900 millions euros of a macro-financial assistance plan for Tunisia. That money, it was underlined at the interim summit last month, will be mobilized “as soon as an agreement is found” with the International Monetary Fund, “which it is necessary“.

For Giorgia Meloni the signature represents “un very important goal which comes after a lot of diplomatic work. The Memorandum – added the Prime Minister – is an important step towards creating a real one partnership between the EU and Tunisia”. The agreement should be considered “a model” for relations between the EU and the countries of North Africa, Meloni underlined. The Memorandum allows “to address the migration crisis“, said the premier at the end of the meeting with Kais Saied. This type of partnership “would have been unthinkable until a few months ago, I say this with pride but also with gratitude towards the Commission”, he explained. Meloni also announced for Sunday, July 23, the international conference on migration in Rome. “It will have President Saied among the protagonists but various Mediterranean heads of state and government will participate. I consider it the beginning of a path that can allow for a different partnership than in the past,” he added.

“The Memorandum should be accompanied by soon implementation agreements” to make Human” migration and “fight i traffickers“said Tunisian President Kais Saied. “Thanks to everyone and in particular Prime Minister Meloni for having responded immediately to the Tunisian initiative to organize” a summit on migration with the countries concerned.

