These are the key points of the important visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on a three-day visit to Moscow. A video of the cordial handshake between Xi and his host Putin went around the world. Xi is the first foreign leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over the deportation of Ukrainian children during the invasion.

Moscow called the warrant a “blatantly hostile act” and Beijing said the arrest warrant reflected double standards. Russia marks Xi’s visit, the first since he secured a historic third term as China‘s leader earlier this month, as proof that she has a powerful friend ready to stand by her in opposition to the West, which she accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow.

A 12-point peace proposal

During the afternoon meeting in the Kremlin, the two leaders greeted each other as “dear friends”.Putin said Russia would consider China‘s 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine. We are always ready to talk,” Putin said. China previously announced a 12-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine, but at the same time strengthened relations with Moscow.

Beijing has repeatedly rejected Western accusations that it plans to arm Russia, while making clear it wants closer energy cooperation with Russia after increasing imports of Russian coal, gas and oil.“The two sides are continuously strengthening mutual political trust, creating a new paradigm of relations between great powers”Si wrote in an article ahead of his trip to Russia.

Problems with the Chinese plan

The Chinese announced their peace plan on the anniversary of the Russian invasion. The plan is actually a list of good wishes without concrete proposals for solutions and actions. China‘s plan does not explicitly say that Russia must withdraw from Ukraine, which Ukraine insists is a prerequisite for any talks. Instead, it talks about “respecting the sovereignty of all countries”, adding that “all parties must remain rational and restrained” and “gradually de-escalate the situation”.

Also, the plan criticizes sanctions, which was interpreted as a fierce criticism of the West. It is also very interesting that the Chinese avoid the term “war” in their plan, which the Russians have been doing for a year. Even today, a “special military operation” is officially taking place for them in Ukraine.

Si praised Putin

A military orchestra and a warm welcome awaited Si in Moscow. In return, he praised Putin. “Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in recent years in achieving the prosperity of the country”, Si said. “I am sure that the Russian people will strongly support you in your good endeavors.

Signal messages and wishes at the moment when the International Criminal Court indicts and arrests Putin. This means that Putin could be arrested in 123 countries of the world. What is important is that Russia and China are not among them.

A message from America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow showed China‘s intention to provide “diplomatic cover” for Russia’s “atrocities committed in Ukraine”, rather than to condemn them.

“That President Xi is traveling to Russia days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin suggests that China feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine and that he would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue committing the same crimes,” Blinken said.

However, Blinken said “elements” of China‘s peace proposal for war are consistent with the effort the US will support. “China‘s proposal includes elements that we have long supported, such as ensuring nuclear security, solving the humanitarian crisis, protecting civilians and, indeed, the first element calls for support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries,” he said.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby mentioned China-Russia ties. “No nation in the world, not one, has the network of alliances and partnerships that the United States has,” he said. He referred to deals with Ukraine and the latest aid package. “That’s the power of American leadership. And you don’t see that power from Russia and China,” he said.

Two significant events

Xi’s visit to Putin is very significant in itself, probably one of the most important events since the beginning of the war. However, in response to this event, the West made two significant moves. The first is the arrest warrant for Putin, which was announced at the end of last week. The second decision is today, and it will have huge consequences for the war in Ukraine.

European Union members plan to deliver one million pieces of artillery ammunition to Ukraine in the next 12 months, EU diplomats told dpa on Monday. Countries should immediately begin supplying ammunition to Ukraine from their existing stockpiles. In addition, EU members should jointly acquire more 155 mm shells in the next six months to help Ukraine in the long term. For the delivery of ammunition, member states should receive partial compensation from the EU fund, which was used in recent months to finance the delivery of weapons to Kyiv.

According to the existing plans, it is predicted that a total of two billion euros will be available for sending ammunition to Kyiv. The agreement was concluded due to fears that Ukraine could relatively soon lack a significant amount of important types of ammunition.

EU foreign ministers approved a three-phase action plan aimed at supplying Ukrainian forces with at least one million 155mm shells and replenishing EU countries’ strategic stockpiles, some of which are almost completely depleted, representatives of five delegations said.

Ukraine: As soon as possible more artillery ammunition

The agreement was welcomed by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, who participated in the meeting via video link. “As soon as possible, more artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This was the main topic of discussion at today’s EU Foreign Affairs Council”, Kuleba tweeted and added that the agreement “will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian military forces on the battlefield”.

The agreement, which will be presented to EU leaders at a summit on Thursday and Friday, is a response to an urgent appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 9. One billion euros will be used as compensation to member states for ammunition that will be taken from their warehouses at a price of 1,000 to 1,300 euros per shell. Some of them today cost 4,000 euros, it was explained, noting that prices are rising. The contract provides for delivery by May 31.

The second billion will be used for the joint procurement of 155 mm grenades intended for Ukraine. The conclusion of the contract is scheduled for September with the aim of reducing the delivery period to 6 to 8 months. The goal of the third part of the plan is to increase the production capacity of a dozen EU companies that produce weapons in order to “replenish the stocks of EU countries and continue supplying the Ukrainian forces.”

Two billion euros will be withdrawn from the European Peace Fund (EPF), the extra-budgetary financial instrument of the European Union, which enhances the EU’s ability to act as a global security provider.

It was established in March 2021 to preserve peace, prevent conflicts and strengthen international security. Since the beginning of the war, the facility has been used to supply Ukraine with weapons. An agreement in principle was reached on the allocation of additional funds in the amount of 3.5 billion euros for the completion of the Facility, the diplomats specified.

Many important events in a few days

In recent days, news related to diplomatic relations and efforts, as well as relations between countries, have dominated news. The battle for Bahmut is still going on. Wagner’s boss Prigozhin announced today that his troops hold 70 percent of the city. But the same Prigozhin announced the fall of Bakhmut a few weeks ago, which has not happened yet.

In the meantime, a warrant was issued for Putin. It is clear that there is little chance of that actually happening, at least in the near future. After that, the head of China, a country that has been talking about neutrality for months and has been criticized for secretly supporting Russia, arrived in Moscow. There, in the shadow of everything that has been happening in Ukraine for months, he praised Putin and wished him a new mandate.

At the same time, the EU agreed on a new, huge package of armed aid to Ukraine. Peace is mentioned sporadically, almost politely. Even after today, it is clear that peace is very far away. How far? Probably no one knows that, not the EU, not Xi, and probably not even Putin himself.

