Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros has announced a tour of several countries with an orchestra of more than forty musicians, at the same time that it has set a date for what will be its new and long-awaited full-length. We will still have to wait a couple of months to hear it.

In this way, Sigur Rós will come to Spain with their eighth studio album under their arms. The group will visit the country on the occasion of the next edition of the Mad Cool 2023 and of the Cruïlla Festival 2023. You will be able to see them in Madrid (July 6, Mad Cool Festival) and Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival) in concerts in which, without a doubt, his new material will be played.

The band from Reykjavík will shortly be releasing their eighth studio album, and the first in ten years outside of environmental experiments and soundtracks, with which they would finally continue their already distant “On” (KRUNK, 13). But even so, the details continue to be scarce, revealing, at most, the outcome of said project; Jónsi and company will publish it next June.

The release of the album practically coincides with their summer appointments in Spain, where –unless otherwise announced– they can be seen as a group. Unfortunately, however, this contrasts with the other shows on their extensive tour of Europe and the United States, where they will be accompanied by no less than a forty-one-piece orchestra from the London Contemporary Orchestra Yet the Wordless Music Orchestra.