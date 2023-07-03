Sila Lua and Xenia selected for the She Is The Music camp

Second Seal y Xenia are the two Spanish artists selected to participate in the She Is The Music Songwriting Camp (Milan, Italy), to be held in November.

A little over two months ago The Spanish Wave announced the open call to participate in She Is The Music Songwriting Camp, which will take place the week of November 20-24, 2023 in Milan (Italy). This is the first composition and production camp directed one hundred percent at women and is promoted by Italia Music Export and Milano Music Week.

Thanks to the collaboration of The Spanish Wave, there will be two Spanish representatives who will work with artists from Italy, Luxembourg, France and the Walloon region of Belgium, who will be Sila Lua from Galicia and Xenia from Valencia.

She Is The Music was born by the hand of the American star Alicia Keys to increase the number of women in music, from artists and producers to engineers and songwriters. It is an independent, global network that unites women from across the industry to create impact on a global scale.

The Spanish Wave is Live Nation Spain’s national talent internationalization project. An initiative that aims to help export emerging artists and bands from our country by participating in various fairs, showcase festivals and musical events with the presence of professionals from the sector. Working closely with Spanish recruitment agencies, AIE, Fundación SGAE or Instituto Cervantes, this year 2023 promises a true tsunami of Spanish talent spread all over the world.