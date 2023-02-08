Chad is a country experiencing a population growth considerable lately. Unfortunately, this growth is accompanied by many everyday ailments. In addition to disease, poverty, malnutrition and floods, there is also an increase in road accidents. Every year, tens or even hundreds of people die or are injured in road accidents.

Not a month goes by without news of a new collision between two travel vehicles. The latest happened three weeks ago. As you know, who says accident, says damage and loss. The consequences on the victims are enormous with serious injuries, even fatal. And the families of the victims also sometimes find themselves at an impasse, without resources and without support.

What’s not working?

Every time I hear news of an accident, my pain is immense. Then I constantly wonder about the causes of these innumerable calamities that are spreading on our roads. Without ever really finding a satisfactory answer. I still have the aftermath of the recent accident on the Oumadjer-Abéché section. Always the same tragic accidents and the same sorrows of bereaved families.

However, with a little hindsight, I was able to analyze and gather some elements for this blog post. First, these road scourges are the result of increased incivility and a failure of the State. Indeed, the many road accidents in Chad are caused by the lack of respect for traffic codes and rules. Add to that drunk driving and speeding. Poor road conditions and lack of driver training. In addition, drivers are often unaware of road hazards.

Tired of mourning the repeated disappearance of our brothers because of these malicious transport companies that hire drivers drugged with all kinds of drugs, who have no fear and drive more than 200 km in less than an hour. — Wari 🏴‍☠️ (@WariArsimi) January 27, 2023

For the little anecdote, in Chad, many drivers have not gone through a driving training school. Basically, all it takes is a few practice sessions with a loved one’s car or rental vehicles. Then a driver’s license, to become a driver worthy of the name with passengers on board. And as for the risks or the dangers, it does not matter, God protects us.

And the state in all this?

To tell the truth, road accidents are not a major concern for the Chadian authorities, who are more occupied with graduation within the army. At the same time, this is an opportunity for me to give you some echoes of our government.

Indeed, the Chadian ruling elite only knows rush and jostle when there is an accident to use coarse French in press releases. Subsequently, we will be entitled to bloated speeches to the pressaccompanied by a few gestures to survivors bedridden with the scenarios that go with it. Which also immediately created a political recovery.

Finally after all the blablabla in the language of Molière, we will say to the dead peace to their souls and speedy recovery to the wounded. Then nothing after that, except hasty decisions. Which will be in effect only for the next 24 hours. Then, a few weeks later, we move on to another subject. In short, the hope of the victims would have lasted the time of smoking.

The only thing that will be said about this accident is “allah yarhamoum bil djanna”. Folder classified. Neither investigation to locate the responsibilities, nor anything else measure. #Chad #Adjib – Mahmoud Sabir (@mahmoud_td) January 27, 2023

Finally, road accidents are dangers that beset families every time in my country. The authorities must wake up from their endless slumber, and take drastic measures to reduce the number of accidents and save lives. They must also ensure that victims receive the support and help they need. These dramas have lasted too long, we have cried ours too much, we have listened too much to the speeches in front of the cameras. It is time to take action and save Chadians.