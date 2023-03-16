Home World Silicon Valley Bank, the wave of crack reaches the bank of Chinese startups
The communicating vessels of the global financial markets, for better or for worse, have no limits. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which went bankrupt under the weight of 16 billion dollars in losses, risks presenting a heavy bill also in China where a decade ago SVB signed a 50% joint venture with the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank , among the country’s top ten state-owned commercial banks, a listed giant since 1999 headquartered in an imposing building on the Bund.

Silicon valley bank collapsed under the weight of $16 billion in debt

Great entrance

Svb had entered China in 2005 with a branch dedicated to venture capital, then in 2012 the joint venture with Spd Silicon Valley Bank, which defined itself as «the first to obtain a new banking license in 15 years for offering onshore and offshore services to finance innovation”. Recipients of the interventions of US venture capitalists are Chinese start-ups worthy of being financed in dollars.

At the time the joint venture was the only way to create a banking entity in China, today it is possible, however, also for banks, to create a fully foreign entity. In fact, the SPD Silicon Valley Bank hastened to affirm that it has an independent balance sheet with respect to the SPD, equal to 2 billion Chinese yuan (290 million dollars) of share capital (source, the Tianyancha database), equivalent to 6.8% equity capital of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank registered capital of 29.35 billion yuan.

The fact is that at the end of December, SVB had about 209 billion dollars in total assets and 175.4 in total deposits, including those relating to Chinese start-ups.

SVB allowed Chinese start-ups to open an online account in just a few days thanks to a Chinese mobile phone number

The China Syndrome

China‘s restrictions on foreign financing of strategic assets are a structural problem, as demonstrated by the parallel system of Chinese offshore companies set up in tax havens. In this case, also according to the Chinese end customers, i.e. the owners of start-ups looking for funds, the perfect solution was the online system offered by the jv for the quick opening, in about a week, of an Svb account which took place thanks to a Chinese mobile number, certainly an added value compared to the 3-6 months of the more traditional Standard Chartered, HSBC, Citi. Furthermore, thanks to that system, start-ups could show lenders how they used the funds, encouraging them to invest even more.

