Home World Silicon Valley Bank towards stew: not found a buyer
World

Silicon Valley Bank towards stew: not found a buyer

by admin
Silicon Valley Bank towards stew: not found a buyer

US authorities headed for a Silicon Valley Bank stew after failing to find a suitable buyer to take over 100% of the failed bank. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, citing some sources, according to which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the federal deposit insurance agency, seems willing to separate the bank into at least two parts and proceed with their sale.

The offers expire Friday for the so-called “bridge bank” that the FDIC has set up to take over receivership of the SVB’s assets and liabilities, the sources cited by Bloomberg said.

Separately, the regulator will take bids by Wednesday for Svb Private Bank, or the remnants of Boston Private, the wealth-oriented bank that Svb acquired in 2021. The Fdic had been trying to sell them together over the weekend with bids initially due Sunday But the regulator recently said it was moving the deadline to broaden the pool of potential buyers for all or part of the franchise. No final decisions have been made and the timing or structure of the sales process may change.

Silicon Valley Bank has been in receivership since earlier this month. First Citizens BancShares Inc. was considering a bid for the bank, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

Find out more

See also  Amsterdam, the investigative journalist victim of an ambush died

You may also like

Egypt, to fight inflation, the government encourages cooking...

The Taliban against nepotism: no assignment to officials’...

Perez in the lead over Verstappen, Alonso third,...

Egypt, the chicken feet crisis: the government invites...

Closed Navajo Beach on Zakynthos | Entertainment

“The Conflict” is Bullitt’s new advance

Aries, relationship life is in turmoil. Tomorrow’s horoscope,...

Label Israel what it is — an apartheid...

Seiko x pokemon – Mondo Japan

Crvena zvezda Student Center live broadcast livestream livescore...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy