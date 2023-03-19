Listen to the audio version of the article

US authorities headed for a Silicon Valley Bank stew after failing to find a suitable buyer to take over 100% of the failed bank. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, citing some sources, according to which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the federal deposit insurance agency, seems willing to separate the bank into at least two parts and proceed with their sale.

The offers expire Friday for the so-called “bridge bank” that the FDIC has set up to take over receivership of the SVB’s assets and liabilities, the sources cited by Bloomberg said.

Separately, the regulator will take bids by Wednesday for Svb Private Bank, or the remnants of Boston Private, the wealth-oriented bank that Svb acquired in 2021. The Fdic had been trying to sell them together over the weekend with bids initially due Sunday But the regulator recently said it was moving the deadline to broaden the pool of potential buyers for all or part of the franchise. No final decisions have been made and the timing or structure of the sales process may change.

Silicon Valley Bank has been in receivership since earlier this month. First Citizens BancShares Inc. was considering a bid for the bank, Bloomberg reported yesterday.