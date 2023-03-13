Finance The US government takes the field and announces a plan to prevent the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) from turning into a new Lehman Brothers, but the authorities close a second bank, the Signature Bank. The Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed announce that all deposits at the SVB will be available on Monday. In addition, the central bank is making available a new liquidity window to help banks respond to customer requests in the event of a flight. Meanwhile, the closure of Signature Bank, a major institution for crypto companies, marks the second major bank failure in three days and the third largest in history after Washington Mutual in 2008 and Svb

Svb UK subsidiary sold to HSBC

The British branch of Silicon Valley Bank UK (for which the Bank of England has filed for insolvency after the crack) has been sold to HSBC: the British government has announced it. HSBC Holdings plc is one of the largest banking groups in the world. It is the first European credit institution by capitalization, its headquarters are located in the HSBC Tower in London’s Docklands.

Tokyo pays for Wall Street’s Black Friday

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week in sustained decline, following the correction of the US stock market which collapsed on Friday after the bankruptcy declaration of the US Silicon Valley Bank last week. The reference index Nikkei marks a loss of 1.11%, at 27,832.96, dropping 311 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen appreciates against the dollar at a level of 134.50, and against the euro at 143.80.

Fed, for Goldman no hike in March after the chaos Svb

Goldman Sachs economists no longer expect any interest rate hikes from the Fed in March following the stress on the banking system, which emerged with the SVB. Goldman expects considerable uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s next moves after March. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency. The investment bank had previously forecast a 0.25% rate hike in March.

Crypto, Binance reassures: «All funds are safe»

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, reassures after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. “In light of recent developments in the US banking system, we want to tell our community that all consumers’ funds are safe and accessible. Our business continues as usual,” says Binance. Rimblaza Bitcoin, which revises the 22 thousand dollars.

Biden: «Delighted with the quick fix»

“I am pleased that a quick fix has been found that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. A solution that also ensures that taxpayers’ money is not put at risk. This was stated by Joe Biden in a note commenting on the action of the American authorities for Silicon Valley Bank

The US government takes the field and announces a plan to prevent the failure of Silicon Valley Bank from turning into a new Lehman Brothers. The Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed announce – in a joint statement – that all deposits with SVB will be available from Monday, including those above $250,000 insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

