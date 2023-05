The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in 2019, by the yellow-green government of Joseph Conte, is an exemplary case of political error. None of the other major European countries and none of the G7 members has joined what constitutes a strategic project of China, and not just an economic project: the connection to Europe (through Central Asia, Africa and the Mediterranean), with heavy investments for the acquisition of critical infrastructures.