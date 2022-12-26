The opening ceremony of the “Arab Arts Festival” special performance.Xinhua News Agency

Arab friends are visiting Jingdezhen porcelain.Image courtesy of Ministry of Culture and Tourism

From December 19th to 20th, the fifth “Arab Art Festival” co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Government of Jiangxi Province and the Secretariat of the League of Arab States was held in Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province . The theme of this year’s “Arab Art Festival” is “Silk Road Porcelain Soul, Art Enjoying Heaven”. Through a series of wonderful cultural activities, it will open up a new situation for China-Arab people-to-people and cultural exchanges in the new era, and jointly look forward to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between China and Arab countries. All the way”, the bright prospect of win-win cooperation.

Chinese and Arab artists sing the melody of friendship

On the evening of December 19, the opening ceremony of the 5th “Arab Art Festival” was held at the Taoxichuan Grand Theater in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi. Chinese and Arab artists from many countries and regions connected language through music and joined hands with dance, presenting a wonderful performance that integrated Chinese and Arab art classics and demonstrated the friendship between China and Arab states.

At 8:00 p.m., accompanied by the melodious melody, more than 20 dancers from China Oriental Performing Arts Group and Xinjiang Art Theater danced in the air surrounded by silk belts. They kicked off the performance with the dance “Flying Rainbow”. Then, a song “Dear, You Are the Light in My Eyes”, which is widely sung in the Arab region, sang the colorful melody of China-Arab friendship. The dance steps lead people through the magical desert and welcome visitors from afar into the oasis that is as bright as a pearl. The Gan opera Yiyang tune “A Dream in the Garden”, the dance “Long Song of Life”, and the instrumental performance “Arabic Capriccio”… fully demonstrated the rich and splendid art treasure house of both China and Arab states. “Towards the Future Together” sung by Iraqi and Chinese artists and participated by 23 Chinese and Arab college students, and “One World One Family” by multinational artists, sang the wish of the Chinese and Arab peoples to join hands to build a community with a shared future. The beautiful melody and dance are intertwined into an ocean of joy, and the splendor of art blooms gorgeously at this moment, pushing the performance to a climax.

Mahmoud Hamud, a singer from Egypt who participated in the performance together, said that Xinjiang dancers surprised him. The broad connotation of Chinese culture”.

Blue and White Porcelain Continues the Story of Sino-Arab Exchanges

On December 19th, as one of the important activities of the 5th “Arab Art Festival”, the “Silk Road Porcelain Source·Harmonic Connection” ceramic copyright creative design exhibition opened at the Changnanli Culture and Art Center in Jingdezhen. More than 300 pieces of masterpieces created by artists and cross-border designers from China and Arab countries and other countries were exhibited, which three-dimensionally displayed the achievements of China-Arab friendship and civilization, and the Arab friends who came to the exhibition were amazed.

Jingdezhen is a well-known international porcelain capital both at home and abroad. It is the main starting point city and an important source of goods for the Maritime Silk Road, and an important bridge to promote exchanges and mutual learning among world civilizations. Jingdezhen porcelain is an important cultural symbol for the world to understand China and for China to go global. In recent years, Jingdezhen has been rated as China‘s Excellent Tourism City and the World Capital of Handicrafts and Folk Art, and has established friendly and cooperative relations with more than 180 cities in 72 countries around the world.

The friendship between China and Arab states has a long history and will become stronger as time goes by. Jingdezhen ceramics are the historical witness of the friendly spirit between China and Arab states. As early as hundreds of years ago, the blue and white raw material “Su Ma Li Qing” from the Arabian Peninsula came to Jingdezhen across thousands of mountains and rivers, and was perfectly combined with the kaolin in Jingdezhen to give birth to the masterpiece in the history of ceramics – Yuan blue and white, and later Yuan blue and white He returned to the Arabian Peninsula along the way he came, and wrote an immortal story of Sino-Arab friendly exchanges.

During the art festival, in addition to the “Silk Road Porcelain Origin and Light Connection” ceramic copyright creative design exhibition, “Royal Kiln World” special exhibition, “Silk Road Treasures” ancient Chinese export porcelain exhibition and other ceramic cultural exhibitions attracted Chinese and foreign guests. Dazzling and amazed again and again. Yu Zhihua, chairman of Jingdezhen National Ceramics Copyright Exchange Center, said: “The fifth ‘Arab Art Festival’ settled in Jingdezhen is essentially the glory of ‘ceramics’. The ceramic cultural exhibitions that carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road have deepened the traditional friendship between China and Arab states.” , has enhanced the international influence of ceramic culture, and contributed to the establishment of the Jingdezhen National Ceramic Culture Inheritance and Innovation Experimental Zone and the creation of a new platform for foreign cultural exchanges.”

Artistic creation condenses the true love between China and Afghanistan

On the morning of December 20th, the “Exhibition of Famous Arab Artists Visiting China and Collecting Styles” held at Taoxichuan Kumo Art Museum in Jingdezhen was full of people. This exhibition brings together 80 paintings, 20 sculptures, and 20 ceramic works created by Arab artists after gathering in China, as well as 30 ceramic works specially invited by Chinese artists for this exhibition.

Hajim Akler, an artist from Yemen, visited China in 2009 and sketched by the West Lake in Hangzhou. His painting “One of the Women” depicts a foreign woman holding a traditional Chinese folding fan and watching the scene by the West Lake. Moroccan artist Monet Dries Gibran created in Chengdu in 2018. He participated in the exhibition with his sculpture “Panda” in order to express the world‘s impression of China and Chengdu. Algerian artist Abdukrim Faisal Hemadat came to China in 2019 to gather and create. He is good at calligraphy and painting, and has mastered a variety of Arabic calligraphy techniques. His work “Phoenix and Letters” combines Arabic letters with Chinese Phoenix The combination reflects the fusion of the arts of the two countries.

It is understood that since 2009, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has launched the “Famous Arab Artists Visiting China to Collect and Create Activities”. Every year, famous artists from Arab countries are invited to China. Over the past ten years, more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries have gathered in China, creating a total of 549 paintings, sculptures and ceramics. Some guests commented: “These works, which condense the artist’s true feelings and sweat, are all the crystallization of China-Arab friendship in the field of art.”

Inject new vitality into cultural industry cooperation

On the afternoon of December 20th, the China-Arab Cultural Industry Forum, an important event of the 5th “Arab Art Festival”, opened as scheduled in the Jingdezhen Taoxichuan Thousands of People Release Hall. More than 300 representatives from government agencies, academic circles, and enterprises from China and Arab countries participated in the forum through a combination of online and offline methods.

The delegates at the meeting focused on “China-Arabia cultural cooperation opportunities and paths in new formats” and “China-Arab traditional handicraft inheritance and innovative development” as the main topics, focusing on digital cultural industry, handicraft innovation, cultural and creative park development and other fields, exchanging industry status and sharing successful cases , docking cooperation intentions, looking forward to the development trend, injecting new vitality and providing new impetus into the cultural industry cooperation between China and Arab states. As a result of the forum, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism also issued the “2022 Sino-Arab Cultural Industry Jingdezhen Initiative”.

Hu Heping, Minister of Culture and Tourism, said at the forum that cultural industry cooperation is an important part of China-Arab cultural exchanges and cooperation. Both China and the Arab countries have a long history and splendid culture. Both are at an important stage of social and economic development. In the field of cultural industries, they share common development goals and great potential for cooperation. They have broad prospects and great potential. The two sides should strengthen policy docking, promote high-quality cooperation between China and Arab states in highly compatible fields, and create new highlights for the economic development of both sides.

Noura bint Mohammad Al Khaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth of the UAE, believes that the cultural industry has become an important pillar for countries to achieve sustainable development and income diversification. It is hoped that the UAE and China will take this forum as an opportunity to lead the development of innovative industries and innovative talents on both sides, and contribute to promoting an innovative economy and a higher level of sustainable development.

Ye Jianchun, governor of Jiangxi Province, said that in the future, Jiangxi Province will further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with countries around the world, including Arab countries, and continue to promote mutual learning among civilizations, mutual benefit in business and trade, and people-to-people bonds. (Reporter Zheng Na)