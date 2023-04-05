Getting to know an artist is like making a discovery, in which there are dreams and ideas that can involve the reader with their passion. Silvia Bessero manages to transport the enthusiast in a kaleidoscope of colors, in a kind of Wonderland where imagination becomes reality. If Michelangelo said that he could see the sculpture inside a block of marble and all he had to do was remove the residues, Silvia in her white sheet sees the work that will be born.

Let’s get to know Silvia and her world:

Hi everyone!

My name is Silvia and I’m a Ligurian illustrator and cartoonist. I have collaborated with various collectives, publishers and e-commerce companies and started the adventure in comic fairs in 2019.

I have a degree in architecture, I have a passion for languages ​​and travel and I like to browse and explore the cultures of other countries and historical periods.

How did your career in comics begin?

Since I was a child I have adored the works of Alessandro Barbucci and Barbara Canepa, their style enchanted me. As a teenager I approached the world of manga after watching several hundred hours of animated series. I then discovered authors who created stories with more mature themes aimed at an adult audience and I was fascinated by the versatility of the ninth art.

I remember already in middle school a classmate of mine was absolutely convinced that I would end up becoming a cartoonist at the time I didn’t consider it a life goal, but it was more the natural evolution of my commitment and work on something that interested me and gave me great satisfaction.

Can you show us your works?

I like to think that my works are a bit of a mirror of who I am and what I love. To a greater or lesser extent, I think they were influenced by all the Western and Asian authors that I have read and appreciated, but also by the other media I have approached, first of all photography.

I’ve always had a predilection for sketching, even though over time I’ve learned to love the coloring phase, so much so that perhaps now it’s become one of my favorite parts of the creative process; I love the intense colors and insert lights and shadows rich in color.

When you have to start a new work, what is the most difficult obstacle to face?

It may seem like a trivial answer but… it depends! Some illustrations or storyboard pages are already born in my mind exactly as I would like to make them, the biggest obstacle is therefore working to make the final one as close as possible to the initial idea. For others, on the contrary, it takes a lot of drafts, modifications, revisions, and in that case it’s almost like the hand that guides the transformations.

What are the most curious aspects of creating your works.

Inspiration for a new character, story or illustration can come at the most unexpected times: a passenger coughing on a train, a cat stretching on a low wall, a leaf falling from a tree. Surely having the habit of daydreaming helps to seize the opportunity and turn it into a story!

How important is the relationship with readers and colleagues in your profession?

I think they are both important for different reasons.

It’s wonderful to build relationships with colleagues because there is likely to be a strong common passion for various artistic fields and a shared past. And it’s useful and fun to ask and provide more technical feedback on work in progress.

It is equally essential to interface with the public. I often bring a few short stories to the fair, and it’s wonderful to see people move and get excited by reading them. From a certain point of view, from the reactions it seems almost easy to understand who has lived experiences similar to those I have lived. And it’s one of the most interesting parts of writing stories, they’re not just a way to empty ourselves of accumulated emotions, but also a means of sharing that makes us feel less alone in our insecurities and reflections.

Your splendid trait refers to the world of cartoons. Is there any relationship?

I love cartoons and have watched dozens of them. When I like a detail or a movement of some animation it happens that I incorporate it into my style and try to make it mine. But it’s not always a voluntary process, sometimes simply some element remains imprinted on me and pops up in my mind after some time while I’m approaching a new job.

It’s your moment… what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

Never be afraid to connect with your creative side, no matter your current skill level or age. Art is a wonderful means of communication!

If you are passionate about comic fairs, come and see me at the stand! Otherwise find me on Instagram as @bessarts !