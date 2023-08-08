Silvija Đogani on the divorce of Đolet Đogani and Slađe Delibašić | Entertainment

Silvija Đogani, daughter of Đolet Đogani and Slađa Delibašić, revealed that she was the only one in the class to have divorced parents

Singer Silvija Đogani, who after a break of many years due to work in a private kindergarten that she opened with her mother, singer Slađa Delibašić, was a guest on the show where she revealed the details of her parents’ divorce.

Her father Đole Đogani and mother decided to separate when she was 11 years old.

“I was in the fifth grade, 11 years old, I don’t think it was difficult for me because we always talked about everything in the family, we knew what was going on and always had an open relationship with both mom and dad. My sister and I were knowledgeable about everything and we were in favor of separating if they didn’t get along and if they didn’t see a future. There weren’t many divorces in those days, I was the only one in the class with divorced parents, but it wasn’t difficult for me“, said Silvija in the show “Confessions” and continued:

“It was difficult for my mom to start all over again, but she is a strong woman, she wanted to push through everything on her own. I remember some situations when we moved away with my mother, and my father stayed in our family home. My mom wanted him to start an independent life, but she is very strong and did not want to show us that she is having a hard time. After that, everything came into its own. She is a lioness, I have never met such a woman.”



Silvija also revealed that her father remained living in the family home, while she and her sister went to live as tenants with their mother.

“That house has now been turned into a kindergarten, there are now two more houses in the yard, I live in one, and my sister lives in the other. After the divorce, my mother and my sister and I went to lodgers and lived like that for a few years, then we returned to the house when my mother and father regulated some of their relationships. and then it all went to mom, that is, they shared it, they had an agreement and then dad left the house”.

Silvija also reveals that she has excellent relations with her father and his wife Vesna.



“We are all in a phenomenal relationship. When we were little, we went to our dad’s on weekends, he always wanted to talk to us, it was boring for us, ‘Oh, now we are going to talk to dad all weekend’, but it bore fruit. I think that talking with children is the most important, when you are in puberty it bothers you, but those words stay in your head”.

