Silvija Nedeljković now lives a peaceful and family life, and this is what she looks like today.

Izvor: YouTube/ Katarina Zivkovic / print screen

The local public met the singer Silvija Nedeljković in the Zvezde Granda competition, in which she was considered the favorite, but also reached the final in 2007. She won over the audience with her voice and smile, but even though many predicted a successful career for her, she didn’t because of love, she gave up everything and left the public scene, but also Serbia.

After participating in a popular competition, Silvija continued to sing professionally, but love got in the way. In the meantime, she married former Red Star goalkeeper Saša Stamenković, with whom she fulfilled her role as a mother and moved abroad.

After a few months of relationship, Silvija revealed to the above-mentioned newspaper that her current husband accompanied her to performances, while she was still working full time.

“Mine and his career are demanding, many sacrifices have to be made, but we support each other! So far we are doing perfectly. He often accompanies me to performances, which gives me great pleasure and I go to his matches to cheer him on,” she said. is she.

This is what Silvija Nedeljković looks like today:

