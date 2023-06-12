Silvio Berlusconi, a piece of Italy goes with him, no heir on the horizon

Italia by Barbara Fiammeri Eventually he had to give up. He has imposed a radical change in the relationship with politics

In the end even Silvio Berlusconi had to give up. He did it after he reached 86 years old. Of these, the last 29 saw him as a protagonist of Italian politics. And not just because he founded a party, Forza Italia, which was the leading Italian party for more than a decade. But above all for having imposed a radical change in the relationship with politics. Someone called it a real revolution. Until 1993 it was the parties that counted: the DC, the PCI, the PSI but also the republicans, liberals, etc.

The concept of leadership, the very definition of a leader was rarely used even in news reports. With Berlusconi, however, the leader becomes the absolute protagonist and the party becomes his direct expression, governed like a company. It is no coincidence that the presence of Mediaset executives was massive in Forza Italia.

The descent into the field

The decision to take the field came at the same time as the end of the first Republic overwhelmed by Tangentopoli. Until then the Knight, a title that was conferred on him in 1977, had strongly supported the leader of the PSI Bettino Craxi (witness at his wedding with Veronica Lario and godfather of his daughter Barbara), who had always supported his role as tycoon also through the approval of legislative measures to protect his TVs. Between 1992 and 1993, Berlusconi instead decided to intervene personally. The first political act came in November 1993 when he surprisingly declared that if he had been a resident of Rome he would have supported Gianfranco Fini, then still secretary of the Italian social movement, as mayor of the capital against the candidate of the left Francesco Rutelli. Until then, no one had publicly pledged in favor of a party that did not fall within the so-called constitutional arc. But that was what the Knight wanted. The message he sent was very clear: to create an alliance as extensive as possible against the left and “the specter of communism”.

“Italy is the country I love”

“Italy is the country I love”: this is the famous incipit of the speech with which on 26 January 1994 he officially announced his entry into the political arena in front of a television camera. The party is ready. Berlusconi changes everything: language, approach. The sections are replaced by the Clubs; he introduces a dress code and “television” training courses for those with political roles. His interventions are real shows. In the face-to-face on the eve of the 1994 elections with Achille Occhetto, secretary of the then PDS, Berlusconi shows all his ability and knowledge of the television medium. His opponents joke, the pollsters underestimate him but in the meantime the Knight has built his network.

He combines the devil and holy water and arrives at Palazzo Chigi

Berlusconi understands that he needs Umberto Bossi and the Lega to win in the North and Fini and the centrists to win the South. The new electoral law, the Mattarellum in fact assigned 75% of the seats with the single-member system and therefore without alliances it would be were the candidates of the left. Thus was born the Pole of Freedoms in the North with the secessionist League and that of Good Government in the centre-south together with the MSI, already renamed the National Alliance which flies the Italian flag. Berlusconi puts together the devil and holy water, it becomes – as he claims – “concave and convex”. The choice is successful and takes him directly to Palazzo Chigi. This effect is also not taken for granted. Usually the office of Prime Minister was entrusted by the Head of State after consultation with the parties, in the sense that it was part of the negotiations for the formation of the government majority. With Berlusconi this is no longer the case. That the leader of Fi would be the Premier in case of victory was taken for granted. And this will also happen when his opponent, the leader of the Ulivo and then of the Union, Romano Prodi, wins. A drastic change for a country that usually had to wait weeks after the ballot to know the name of the prime minister and the political forces that would give life to the government.

The guarantee notice at the G7 in Naples and the break with Bossi

Berlusconi I, however, will be short-lived. And not so much for that guarantee notice delivered to him during the G7 in Naples, as for the break with Bossi who decided to tear up the pact with the Knight (“Mr. President, the League sends you home!” ) due to the disagreements on the reform of pensions and for the lack of independence of Padania. Thus Berlusconi experienced the transition to the opposition where he would remain until the 2001 policies. When he gave life to the new alliance with Bossi and Fini in the Casa delle Libertà, presenting the “contract with the Italians” door to door which would lead him to win the elections , creating the longest-lived government in republican history. These are the years of the Bossi-Fini on immigration, of the constitutional reform known as Devolution (rejected by the referendum), of the laws on justice “ad personam” and of the new electoral law, the notorious Porcellum. But also of the strong association with US President George Bush, post 9/11.

Launch the People of Freedom, the party of moderates

He will be defeated in the 2006 elections, albeit by only 24,000 votes, despite the promise to abolish the ICI and the waste tax. But within a couple of years he returns to Palazzo Chigi. 2008 marks the real birth of bipolarity. Walter Veltroni in October of the previous year had baptized the Democratic Party, canceling DS and Margherita. Berlusconi understands that the time has come to realize his old goal: to give life to the great party of the moderates, which includes the various souls of the centre-right. Exactly one month later, on 18 November, the Knight, from the running board of his car in Piazza San Babila in Milan, announces the end of Forza Italia and launches the Popolo della Libertà, the Pdl, which will also merge Gianfranco Fini with the National Alliance (not instead the UDC of Pier Ferdinando Casini). The elections that followed were a triumph. The PDL broke everywhere.

The investigations and the break with Fini

In the meantime, however, the judicial investigations involving him are becoming more and more numerous and his acquaintances with young girls become destabilizing factors even in relations with international partners. This too had never happened before. His wife Veronica Lario publicly distances himself. The dinners in Arcore are labeled as those of the “bunga bunga”. The Ruby case arrives in Parliament. But above all, the weight of the economic crisis that exploded in 2010, at the same time as the break with Gianfranco Fini (“what are you doing, chase me out?!”) is making itself felt.

The expulsion from the Senate

November 12, 2011 is his last day at Palazzo Chigi and also marks the end of an era. Then it will be a slow decline which Berlusconi tries to stubbornly oppose and not without some success. In spite of everything, he will in fact remain the protagonist of the subsequent and main political events: starting with the birth of the Monti government and then of the one led by Enrico Letta, after the break-even in the 2013 policies. A year which, however, will also mark his exit from Parliament. On 27 November, the former prime minister was expelled from the Senate following the definitive sentence for tax fraud decreed by the Cassation on 1 August and after which he would not be able to stand for re-election for 5 years.

The betrayal of Alfano

A part of the Azzurri exponents in the Government follows him, abandoning the majority but another part, led by the Minister of the Interior Angelino Alfano chooses to maintain support for Letta. The PDL is no more. Berlusconi reconstitutes Forza Italia and returns to the game thanks to the pact of the Nazarene, or rather on the reforms (constitutional and electoral) signed with Matteo Renzi in the headquarters of the democratic party on 18 January 2014 and which will be broken on the occasion of the election of Sergio Mattarella as head of the state. These are difficult years in which even health falters. But Berlusconi does not give up.

Overtaking the League

At the 2018 policies, the overtaking of the Lega on Forza Italia marks the end of the leadership of the Knight and the advent of that of Matteo Salvini. However, as the first political act, he will make an agreement with Luigi Di Maio to give life to the Conte I government with the 5 Star Movement. Hospitalizations at San Raffaele are becoming frequent. Berlusconi is less and less in Rome. In 2019, when the pandemic broke out, his eldest daughter, Marina, took him away from Italy to her maison in the South of France to protect him.

The battle against Covid wins

But when summer arrives, the former prime minister is anxious to return and go on vacation for a few days in his most loved villa, the one in Porto Rotondo in Sardinia. The guests return, the dinners, the protections are loosened and like many others the Knight returns to Arcore falls ill. He is rushed to San Raffaele. Concern rises but once again he makes it. Remotely he continues to manage the party and above all to prove that politics continues to chew it. He is once again the protagonist with interviews and open letters in the main newspapers, distancing himself from the sovereign right, strengthening the relationship with the EPP but at the same time maintaining the alliance with the Lega and the Brothers of Italy.

No heirs on the horizon

He writes about the G20, about Biden and Trump, about the reforms to be implemented with the Recovery. his “checks” at San Raffele hardly make the news anymore, they are so frequent. Yet when the news of his disappearance arrives, surprise prevails. Perhaps because an Italy without Berlusconi is another Italy and we still have to figure out which one it is. This time for Silvio Berlusconi it’s really over with him leaving a piece of Italy. No heirs on the horizon.

Barbara Fiammeri Parliamentary envoy

