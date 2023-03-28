Home World Silvio Berlusconi in the hospital | Info
World

Silvio Berlusconi in the hospital | Info

by admin
Silvio Berlusconi in the hospital | Info

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy and the leader of the “Forca Italia” (FI) party, which is currently one of the smaller partners in the government, was hospitalized in Milan last night, Anadolia reports.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Due to the pain he suffered last night, Berlusconi (86) was taken to the “San Rafaele” hospital in Milan for a check-up, and examinations were performed there, Italian media reported.

Berlusconi is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the day or tomorrow.

Silvio Berlusconi was last admitted to the “San Rafaele” hospital in January 2022.

Berlusconi, who was Italy’s longest-serving prime minister between 1994 and 2011, contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus in September 2020 and managed to recover after a troubled two-week period of treatment.

(Anatolia)

See also  Euroscandal like wildfire, the Commission is also involved

You may also like

Germany, after three days of indefinite summit there...

The Red Zone, the area dedicated to erotic...

GoMoWorld, the app that installs the eSIM to...

Udinese – Pereyra transfer market and the renewal...

it is a mystery about the causes, an...

Mihai Bendeac revealed what he wants from a...

Available today on Game Pass: MLB The Show...

Russians and Belarusians can go to the Olympic...

Samantha Hudson will present the 2023 Min Awards...

«I came down because I heard there was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy