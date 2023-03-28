Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy and the leader of the “Forca Italia” (FI) party, which is currently one of the smaller partners in the government, was hospitalized in Milan last night, Anadolia reports.

Due to the pain he suffered last night, Berlusconi (86) was taken to the “San Rafaele” hospital in Milan for a check-up, and examinations were performed there, Italian media reported.

Berlusconi is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the day or tomorrow.

Silvio Berlusconi was last admitted to the “San Rafaele” hospital in January 2022.

Berlusconi, who was Italy’s longest-serving prime minister between 1994 and 2011, contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus in September 2020 and managed to recover after a troubled two-week period of treatment.

