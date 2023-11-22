SIM cards, blocks for minors and the (many) risks of evading the law

The blocking of inappropriate or dangerous sites for minors implemented yesterday will not produce the desired effects, due to the ease with which the new provisions can be circumvented and the exclusion of social networks from the limits. Codacons states this, commenting on the innovations introduced by a specific resolution of the Communications Authority.

Starting yesterday, Tuesday 21 November, eight categories of inappropriate websites are no longer accessible to minors, but this only applies to SIM cards registered in the name of those under 18, i.e. to a small part of the smartphones used today by teenagers, “considering that in most cases the SIM cards are registered in the parents’ name”explains the consumer association.

In all other cases Parents will have to mobilize to ask their telephone operator to activate the block“and only a small part will move in that direction“.

Another critical point concerns the methods of using risky content: from yesterday in fact to being limited will only be browser browsing, and not social networksvirtual places where very young people spend several hours a day: this means that through Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms, minors will continue to have free access to prohibited content.

Finally, the block can be customized by parents by limiting it to some categories or completely deactivating the filters, e.g a minor could easily replace an adult perhaps with little familiarity with smartphones, thus circumventing the provisions.

“It is fine to introduce measures to protect minors from risky sites, but the real battle must be fought on social networks, where prohibited images and dangerous content are continually published – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – FInappropriate photos, posts and videos, as well as highly followed rappers and influencers who publish highly anti-educational content, have free reign on social media and will continue to have it: for this reason, to truly protect minors, the crackdown would be needed on social media rather than on websites network”.

Share this article: