Šime Vrsaljko ended his football career at only 31 years old!

Source: Profimedia

Even though he is only 31 years old, once a long-time member of the Croatian national team, Šime Vrsaljko has decided to retire and end his professional career. He said goodbye to the national team last year after 52 appearances, and the reason for such an early end to his career is certainly the numerous injuries that accompanied him.

He started in Lokomotiva Zagreb, exploded in Dinamo, and proved himself in Serie A playing for Genoa and Sassuolo. It was enough to convince Diego Simeone to give him a chance and bring him to Atletico Madrid, where this native of Rijeka won the Europa League and Primera! Naikon then played for Inter, and since his cooperation with Olympiakos expired at the beginning of the year, he did not find a new club.

However, he does not leave football! According to the well-informed transfermarkt, he will sail into managerial waters in the player representation agency “Univerzal 22” led by Serbian manager Vlado Lemić. This company represents stars like Luka Modrić, Nemanja Matić, Emiliano Martinez and Aleksandar Isak.