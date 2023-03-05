Simon Cowell (63) made himself unrecognizable due to botox…

Source: Profimedia

Often seen on the small screen, producer Simon Cowell (63) was spotted recently in London with his partner Lauren Silverman, and it’s hard to say that it’s the same man from a few years ago who sat in the jury chair in the famous talent competition. The X Factor”.

A skilled “eye” of the paparazzi managed to get close to Simon and take a picture of him while he barely managed to smile. It is known that due to his desire for a younger appearance, he resorted to beautification, more precisely to the injection of botox and fillers into his face. And despite the fact that he made a promise to his son (8) that he would stop using fillers, and who barely recognized him on one occasion, Simon doesn’t seem to know the limit.

“Enough is enough, now there are no more fillers on my face. Zero,” he said on one occasion, but we are left wondering if he really resisted going “under the knife” or just continued as before.

Photos of the “groomed” and unrecognizable producer appeared on the Internet, and spread with the speed of light on social networks. Their users were not mild at all, and expressed their opinions on the issue of cosmetic surgery.

“All that money and he looks like this”, “Monster”, “Something is wrong with these celebrities who have so much work to look like aliens”, were just some of the comments.

