Simona Halep, Paris Match interview

Simona Halep gave an exclusive interview to the well-known French publication Paris Match. Our champion gave her version of this story and hopes that it will be heard and understood by the sports authorities.

Sanctioned with a suspension of 4 years, after a positive test for Roxaduxstat, Simona Halep, former number 1 WTA, insists that she is innocent.

Paris Match: You were suspended for 4 years for consuming Roxadustat. How did this happen?

Simona Halep: My team recommended that I take a collagen supplement. I followed their recommendation and it later turned out that the supplement was contaminated with collagen. This situation was caused by the fact that in the place where this collagen supplement was produced, there was contamination with a banned substance that had no business there.

And yet you could benefit from its effects (no – Roxadustat)…

The level found in my urine test on August 29, 2022 is far too low for my performance to be improved. Especially since on that day Roxadustat doesn’t show up in my blood test either. Three days earlier, on August 26, both urine and blood tests were negative. And I haven’t had a positive test since the urine test on August 29. Contamination is beyond doubt, and we have argued this in court.

Have you taken collagen in the past?

Never. It was the first time and I didn’t know the brand that was chosen by my team.

Is it the team’s fault?

A professional athlete is surrounded by people who have to take care of him, his health, and make him perform better. I always put my full trust in the people I worked with. It is not the performance athlete who needs to check what is in a supplement.

You started working with Patrick Mouratoglou in April 2022 and four months later you had a positive test. In November, he released a clip in which he took responsibility, explaining that he came up with the proposal to use the collagen supplement. Do you blame him?

I’m sure what happened wasn’t intentional and I’m grateful that he admitted his mistake, which is also the team’s mistake. Yes. They are the ones who gave me this supplement. And because of this mistake, their mistake in fact, I’m the only person paying the price: a 25-year career ruined!

Are you still in touch with Patrick Mouratoglou?

I haven’t had any contact for a few months. And I haven’t trained at the Mouratoglou Academy since last year either. We no longer work together.

Numerous analyzes have proven that there are many supplements contaminated with prohibited substances that pose the risk of a positive test.

I didn’t know that and such information makes you think! The risk is very high. We don’t have mobile labs, so we can test the supplements we take throughout the year.

Let’s say you get a favorable verdict, will you continue to take such supplements?

It was my first time taking collagen and I will never take anything like this again! Until then, I was only taking minerals and vitamins in very small amounts.

Your last match dates from August 29, 2022, the day you tested positive for Roxadustat. Have you had any other tests since then?

Of course. After I was provisionally suspended in September 2022, I was still tested. About once every 10 days. Then less and less. My last doping test was probably in April or May. However, I have to tell WADA agents (no – World Anti-Doping Agency) where I am every day. This is mandatory, in case they want to test me without my being notified beforehand. I put myself at their disposal with pleasure.

What is your mental state?

It’s a very complicated time. I have been fighting for over a year to save my reputation, my honor. I’m innocent and I’m sure I’ll make it. I have faith in Justice and I’m not going to give up.

Physically, how are you doing?

I am still training, preparing my return to the field. For the moment, I don’t have a staff, so I train alone, in Bucharest. Even if it is very difficult to motivate yourself, when you have no sporting perspective and no idea of ​​what the future holds for you.

When you played in tournaments, you were accompanied by a psychologist to manage your emotions. Have you spoken to a psychologist during this time as well to discuss what is happening to you?

Keep in touch. Which helps me stay calm and keep my anxiety under control. In general, it’s always good to talk to someone. It helps you to relax, to accept what is happening. Even if, in my case, I am the victim of an injustice. I know I did nothing wrong and I have no reason to be angry with myself. Seeing things like this helps me get rid of insomnia. Because I had periods when I couldn’t sleep. I was having panic attacks. I was also overwhelmed with emotions when I was playing in tournaments. I felt an emptiness in my stomach. Since receiving this suspension, I live every day with pain and anxiety. Even if, today, the situation is a little better.

Like Ilie Năstase and Nadia Comăneci, you are a star in Romania. 15,000 people gathered at the National Arena to celebrate your victory at the French Open 2018. How did the world at home react to the news of your suspension?

Nobody criticizes me for anything. The support of the people was beyond my expectations. I have received thousands of messages from people who want to see me on the field. I feel the presence of these people with me in my fight for the truth. These people do not believe, at any time, that I could do anything wrong. Which means a lot to me, as do the messages of support I get from the opponents I’ve faced on the circuit. It’s the most beautiful thing for me! It proves to me that those who know me know that I have not betrayed the values ​​of tennis. I have respected this sport all my life.

You won Roland Garros as a junior in 2008 and then, 10 years later, you also won your first major title. In the summer, the Olympic Games are held here (no – in Paris). Do you think about them?

Of course. There is a very small possibility that I will be able to play here. So, I believe in this possibility and I do everything possible. At 32 years old, this thought gives me motivation to keep going. But not everything depends on me. But no matter what happens, I’ll be here. At worst, as a spectator. Because it will be something magical. I love Paris. It’s the city where, beyond my sporting success, I feel good. I always enjoyed the walks here. I love the architecture, the people and the energy this city gives off.

If your 4 year ban stands, will you announce your retirement or return to action in 2026?

I prefer not to think about the worst case scenario. It would be a disaster. Especially since, if the sanction is upheld, I won’t know what will happen in the next three years, how my physical condition will change. My dream is to come back, regardless of age. One thing is certain: I want to determine how I will end my career, and I don’t want it to happen anywhere but on the field. I think, considering the work I’ve put in all these years, I deserve it.

