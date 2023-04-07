Simona Halep decided to erase all memories of the short marriage she had with Toni Iuruc. The 31-year-old athlete took advantage of the forced free time available to her due to the suspension she received last fall and, in addition to traveling to exotic destinations, she decided to get her personal life in order as well.

Simona Halep sold her villa in the Primaverii neighborhood where she lived with her ex-husband, Toni Iuruc, write journalists from ProSport. The quoted source also notes the fact that the new owner of the most expensive villa in the Bucharest neighborhood is now Irina Guzu, none other than the founder of the Duraziv group.

In exchange for the villa, the businesswoman took out of her pocket the sum of five million euros plus VAT. The property has a plot of land with a measured area of ​​398 sqm and has a height regime of Basement + Ground Floor + First Floor + Attic, with a floor area of ​​158 sqm.

Simona Halep fell to 25th place in the world ranking, but she is still the best-placed player from Romania in this top.

Photo source: Instagram