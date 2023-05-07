Simone Pjaniđani close to taking over Cedevit Olimpija | Sport

Željko Obradović, Duško Ivanović… So him! Announced who could take over Cedevita Olympia.

Source: MN PRESS

A well-known Italian coach Simone Pjaniđani (53) could lead Cedevita Olimpija next season, the specialized portal announced “Sporting“. He has been working in China since 2020, where he leads the “Peking Ducks”, and previously he worked for years at a high level in Europe, coaching Armani, Hapoel Jerusalem, he even led Montepaschi Siena for six years, and in the 2012/13 season he was the predecessor Željko Obradović in Fenerbahce.

Pjanidjani achieved his greatest success in Siena, where his team suffered only one defeat in Italy in the 2008/09 season. On the bench of that club, he was a participant in the Final Four twice – in 2008, his team lost to Maccabi in the semifinals, then beat Maccabi in the match for third place, and in 2011, he lost in the semifinals to Panathinaikos Željko Obradović, who that spring in Barcelona won the title of European champion.

Two months ago, Cedevita parted ways with Jurica Golemec, the team’s longtime head of coaching staff. The current “acting” coach is Miro Alilović, the former coach of Dinamik from Belgrade, and according to everything, another sound coaching name will come to Ljubljana in the summer – a six-time champion of Italy, champion of Israel, winner of the Turkish Cup with Fener…

Cedevita Olimpija is currently playing the quarter-final playoff series of the ABA League against FMP, and in the Eurocup it had the worst record among the 10 teams of Group A, 3-15, and at the same time it was the second worst result this season in that competition. Only Poland’s Shlonsk had a worse performance, 1-17.