Simulating the so-called “Russia attacking NATO member states” and other scenarios, NATO military exercises added chaos to the Ukraine crisis

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) launched the largest air military exercise since its establishment in Germany and other places on the 12th. About 10,000 officers and soldiers and 250 military aircraft of various types from more than 20 countries participated in the exercise, which will last until the 23rd.

Analysts pointed out that NATO’s military exercise “flexed its muscles” and added chaos to the crisis in Ukraine, creating more turmoil in Europe. As the leading country of NATO and the main participant in this exercise, the United States has not learned a lesson from the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, and continues to use NATO as a hegemonic tool to provoke confrontation between camps, seriously threatening the peace and stability of the region and the world. Will backfire on itself.

The military exercise is full of gunpowder

The “Air Guardian 2023” military exercise is led by Germany. The main exercise location is in Germany, and it also involves the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and other countries. The purpose is to strengthen transatlantic military cooperation and strengthen NATO’s rapid response capabilities in response to crises. Japan, which is not a member of NATO, and Sweden, which is applying to join NATO, also participated in the exercise.

The U.S. Air National Guard dispatched hundreds of aircraft and about 2,000 people to participate, becoming the largest participant in the exercise. The German military stated that the military exercise aims to demonstrate NATO’s air power and has a deterrent effect.

As the Ukrainian crisis dragged on for a long time, NATO’s military exercise was full of “gunpowder”, which attracted the attention of international public opinion and was condemned by anti-war activists. The air force base in Wunstorf in the Hannover region of Germany is the logistics center for the exercise. On the 10th, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the air force base, playing slogans such as “Peace, not war” and “Drop your arms”, calling for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis and a ceasefire as soon as possible. There were also demonstrations against the exercise in Saxony on the 11th. On the 12th, some anti-war activists held a demonstration in the Hessen town of Gelnhausen to protest against NATO military exercises.

Europe is one of the most densely populated airspaces in the world. This large-scale air military exercise has a great impact on civil aviation transportation in the relevant airspace, and the noise of aircraft will also disturb the lives of local residents.

On the day the exercise started on the 12th, a spokesman for Hamburg Airport said that many flights were delayed and the future situation could not be predicted. The German Federation of Air Traffic Managers stated that exercises such as aerial refueling, military aircraft interception and low-altitude maneuvers will affect civil aviation. It is estimated that there will be a cumulative flight delay of 50,000 minutes per day. “Germany is becoming a bottleneck for the European aviation industry,” said Matthias Maas, president of the federation. In view of the approaching summer travel peak, many airlines advise passengers to check flight information in advance or choose other travel methods.

Highlight the true nature of hegemonic tools

Analysts pointed out that this military exercise once again reflects that NATO is essentially a tool of the United States‘ hegemony in Europe. The United States uses this military bloc as a tool to kidnap its allies and control European affairs. Its actions not only seriously undermine the peace and stability of the region and the world, but also seriously damage the interests of European allies, which will eventually bite the United States itself.

Before the military exercise, the U.S. Air Force declared that the exercise was not only about deterrence, but also about the coordination between NATO and non-NATO allies. According to reports, the military exercise will simulate various scenarios such as the so-called “Russia attacking NATO member states”.

Alexander Kamkin, a senior researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the Russian Satellite News Agency that the scale of NATO’s military exercise is much larger than before. The purpose is to send a deterrent signal to Russia and also to highlight the militarization trend of European countries.

Gregor Gusi, foreign policy spokesman for the left-wing party group in the German Bundestag, pointed out that the military exercise will not help resolve the crisis in Ukraine, but once again shows that NATO is ready for conflict. He believes that ending the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible is a matter of European peace, and the EU and Germany should take the initiative.

America’s image continues to crumble

Former German Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jochen Scholz, who has worked in the German Ministry of Defense and NATO headquarters for a long time, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency that NATO is trying to use this military exercise to strengthen the “Russian threat” in the perception of the European public. , “This is complete nonsense.” He said that after the end of the Cold War, the United States ignored Russia’s warnings and continued to push for NATO’s eastward expansion, which harmed Europe’s interests. Because the United States knows that the combination of European industry and Russian energy and the economic cooperation between the two sides will enhance the strength of Europe and Russia, and shatter the dream of the United States to dominate the Eurasian continent. “It is not Russia that poses a threat to Europe, but the United States, because it sees dominance in Eurasia as a prerequisite for global dominance.”

Since the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, European countries have followed the United States in imposing an embargo or price limit on Russian natural gas and petroleum products, which has hindered the supply chain of the energy and other fields, pushed up the price level of European countries across the board, and put pressure on people’s lives. In the fourth quarter of last year, the number of companies filing for bankruptcy in the European Union rose to the highest level in eight years. The French “Echo” pointed out that the “boomerang” of the sanctions against Russia precisely hit back at the West, and the backlash effect of the sanctions caused heavy losses to Europe. The website of Spain’s “Public” daily reported on the 10th that some veterans and reservists called on the European Union to stop military aid to Ukraine, criticizing the United States and NATO for provoking Russia and leading Europe to “self-destruction.”

Analysts pointed out that after the end of the Cold War, in order to maintain its own hegemony, the United States led NATO’s continuous eastward expansion and carried out all-round geostrategic squeeze on Russia, which led to the escalation of the Ukraine crisis in 2022. Subsequently, the United States and some NATO countries continued to provide military assistance to Ukraine and sanctioned Russia, fueling the conflict. Spillover effects such as the rise in commodity prices triggered by the Ukraine crisis hit the United States like a boomerang, and domestic inflation in the United States was “high fever.” At the same time, the world has seen clearly that the United States does not hesitate to sacrifice the interests of its allies in order to maintain its hegemony, and its international image continues to collapse. The United States is paying the price for its hegemonic behavior.

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Brussels, June 13)