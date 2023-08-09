Home » Sinead O’Connor buried | Entertainment
Singer Sinead O’Connor was buried on Tuesday, a large number of people took to the streets of Bray.

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, chanting, clapping and throwing flowers as the coffin passed her old home in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland.

The singer’s coffin was covered in blue, white and pink flowers as mourners sang along to her music played from a rainbow flag-draped ‘Volkswagen Beetle’ van. A photograph of the singer was also visible through the back window of the car.

O’Connor, known for her clear voice and political activism, died last month at the age of 56. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. She left behind hits such as “Nothing compares 2U”.

There were children in the crowd with teddy bears and scooters. People wore Irish hats, scarves and flags, carried flowers, banners and even a guitar. Many brought their dogs.

While O’Connor had a public funeral on the streets of Bray, her funeral was held privately. According to Irish public broadcaster RTE, the singers Bob Geldof i Bono from the group U2 attended the funeral closed to the public. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was also present, along with Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, RTE reported.

