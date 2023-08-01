Sinéad O’Connor – one of the greatest voices of the 1990s – dies – MONDO MODA

the irish singer Sinead O’Connor died on Tuesday, July 25, aged 56. The information was released by the Irish Times on Wednesday. So far, his cause of death has not been revealed.

Great voice of the 1990s, his name was immortalized by the interpretation of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, composed by Prince. The clip became a phenomenon at the time.

In 2022, Sinead lost her teenage son Shane O’Connor, aged 17, who committed suicide in Wicklow, Ireland. On Twitter, the singer lamented that Shane “decided to end his earthly struggle”. After the trauma of her son’s death, Sinead moved away from her artistic career. Plan that she had revealed a year before, when she said she was tired.

In 2018, the singer converted to Islam and chose to change her name, becoming Shuhada ‘Sadaqat. The last Instagram record is dated 2016 and illustrates the singer in a black and white photo.

“Love the life you have and be grateful for what you are!!!”, says the caption.

Sinead O’Connor is survived by three children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio.

Sinead O’Connor at home @ David Bebber

Born Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Connor on December 8, 1966 in Dublin, Ireland, their first album was “The Lion and a Cobra”. The single “Mandinka”. received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Artist. His live performance on the show made an impact.

He thinks: 1989, a white singer, short, bald, tattooed, wearing ripped jeans, a black top and boots and the owner of a unique, unforgettable voice… She was the image of the night. She lost to Tina Turner, who competed with the album “Tina Live in Europa”.

The following year, the album “I Do Not What I Haven’t Got”, with the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” sold 10 million copies. It won the Billboard Music Awards for Number 1 Single, three MTV Music Awards (Video, Female Singer and Postmodern) and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Female Pop Singer and Video).

The disc was chosen as the “best second album of the year 1990” by NME magazine. Indeed, it is admirable work.

In the same year she recorded the song “You Do Something to Me” for the project “Red Hot + Blue”, with songs by composer Cole Porter to raise funds for the organization in favor of victims of HIV-AIDS “Red Hot Organization”. Interpretation of it is magic.

The song was featured on the album “Am I Not Your Girl?” with American classics from the 40s and 50s. Despite its undeniable quality, it was not well received by the public at the time.

After this period, his name entered a long list of controversies.

At the height of her success with her second album, she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on the “Saturday night live” program, one of the most popular in the US. She was heavily attacked by fans and music industry representatives.

“I don’t regret doing it. It was brilliant. But also very traumatizing. It was the opening of hunting season. People treated me like a crazy bitch.”

Sinéad spoke openly about the physical and sexual abuse inflicted by her mother, who had a “torture chamber” at home to punish her children.

Sinead was admitted to mental health clinics several times. She recognized that she had a certain clarity about the workings of her own mind. In general terms, the artist suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome and borderline disorder.

In 2017, she posted on Facebook. “I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, like millions of people I know, to stay alive every day,” she said, in tears, in a video that went viral internationally.

She tried to kill herself eight times.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

