The Italian remembers the defeat against Novak in Monte Carlo two years ago, so now he will have the opportunity to take revenge. However, he will be an outsider in that match, if it happens.

Source: Profimedia

What drama was seen on the clay of Monte Carlo. Hubert Hurkač was one step away from victory, but the young Italian Janik Siner gathered his strength, achieved a turnaround and now awaits the better of the duel between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

He defeated Hurkač 3:6, 7:6, 6:1 and after two and a half hours of fighting, he will now be rooting for his compatriot Museti, since he would hardly be enthusiastic about the idea of ​​having to beat the best tennis player in the world. In the second, the Pole again took the break first, but Siner immediately came back and equalized, and in the tie-break, he had more concentration at the crucial moment and equalized. After that, Hurkač simply fell mentally and won only one game in the last set.

Siner played against Novak twice and was defeated both times, and once it was in Monte Carlo in 2021 when Djokovic won 6:4, 6:2. Now the Serbian tennis player has to wait for the end of the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nikolas Hari in order to get his turn and play against Musetti.