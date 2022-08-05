ROME. Singapore Airlines cancels flights to and from Taiwan due to “increasing airspace restrictions” due to dangerous Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. “The safety of our staff and passengers is our priority,” said the airline spokesperson. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry announced that several Chinese ships and planes “crossed the midline again this morning.” In a statement, the ministry said the exercises were “highly provocative, whether it involved launching ballistic missiles or deliberately crossing the midline of the strait.” “By adhering to the principle of preparing for war and not seeking war, the national army will work together to firmly defend national sovereignty and security,” he says.

Sos stability

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has judged China‘s launch of missiles near the busy international flight and sea routes around the island as “irresponsible” as part of military maneuvers in response to the visit of US speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei. Tsai, in a 4-minute message posted late yesterday evening on the Presidential Office website, called on Beijing to act with greater self-control. Taiwan will not fuel tensions, but will defend sovereignty: “We strive to maintain the status quo across the Strait with an open mind for constructive dialogue,” Tsai added. The Taipei government is working to ensure safe operations in the island’s seaports and airports, as well as the stability of financial markets, Tsia added. The presidential speech matured after the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Chinese military fired 11 ballistic missiles that landed in the waters off the northeastern and southwestern parts of Taiwan, with some having flown over the island before. fall into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Appeal

Tsai urged the international community to support Taiwan’s democracy and oppose “China‘s unilateral and irrational military action,” adding that Taipei seeks to work with area countries and democratic partners around the world to keep the peace. in the Indo-Pacific region. The president, who warned the population of the dangers of the information war initiated by China with cyber attacks and the dissemination of false information, thanked the G7 for inviting Beijing to refrain from “aggressive military activities” in the Taiwan Strait and for reiterating its commitment to ensuring stability. Tsai closed her speech by appealing to unity, noting that the country has always overcome all kinds of challenges.