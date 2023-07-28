Singapore Executes Woman for Drug Trafficking, Sparking Global Criticism of Death Penalty

Singapore Executes First Female Prisoner in Nearly Two Decades

Singapore hanged a woman convicted of attempting to traffic 30 grams of heroin, marking the first execution of a female prisoner in almost 20 years. The incident has been condemned by human rights groups as a “grim milestone” for the city-state and its notorious drug laws.

The executed woman, Saridewi Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to the mandatory death penalty in 2018 after being found guilty of possession of 31 grams of heroin. Singapore’s law allows the death penalty for trafficking more than 15 grams of heroin. The execution took place at Changi Prison.

Critics argue that Singapore maintains some of the strictest drug laws in the world and that capital punishment does not effectively deter drug dealers or maintain public safety. Amnesty International’s death penalty expert, Chiara Sangiorgio, stated that the execution “defied international safeguards on the use of the death penalty.” Human rights groups called on the Singaporean government to end all executions and abolish capital punishment.

It is worth noting that about 50 people are on death row in Singapore, though the number of women prisoners awaiting execution remains unknown. Criminal lawyer Joshua Tong stated that men are typically convicted of drug trafficking offenses, but he acknowledged that women could also find themselves in similar situations.

Saridewi’s execution follows another execution earlier this week and a scheduled execution for next week. Mohd Aziz bin Hussain was executed for trafficking 50 grams of heroin, while a delivery man is set to be executed next Wednesday, according to local anti-death penalty group Transformative Justice Collective.

The use of the death penalty for drug offenses in Singapore has faced international criticism, particularly because an increasing number of countries have decriminalized or legalized drugs like cannabis. In May, a Singaporean man named Tangaraju Suppiah was executed for attempting to traffic 1kg of cannabis, drawing outrage globally.

Despite Singapore’s harsh drug laws and frequent use of the death penalty, activists contend that the illegal drug trade in Asia has continued to rise to “extreme levels,” as reported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The report mentioned that criminal groups were finding new trafficking routes to avoid detection, and the price of methamphetamine had reached new lows. Critics argue that the death penalty has not succeeded in curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.

