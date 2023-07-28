Home » Singapore has carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years
World

Singapore has carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years

by admin
Singapore has carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years

Friday Singapore he carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years: Djamani was convicted in 2018 of possession and sale of 30 grams of heroin. Djamani, 45, had testified during the trial that she had stocked up on heroin for personal use during the Islamic fasting month and, while not denying that she had sold drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine from her apartment, she downplayed the extent of these activities .

Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world and carries the death penalty for anyone caught with more than 500 grams of cannabis or 15 grams of heroin. Djamani is the second person to be killed in a drug offense this week, after Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, and the 15th since March 2022. The previous death sentence carried out on a woman, in 2004, was also in a case related to trafficking of drugs.

See also  News Udinese – Tucu is not here, here is the substitute / The starting midfield

You may also like

Coup d’état in Niger, the military: “We have...

New York Times: “Maximum thrust of the Kiev...

Free increases countries and Giga in data roaming...

Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as...

Poggibonsi, the WINDTRE offer on the FTTH network

Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Biden-Meloni, “help Kiev for...

The Kills return with “New York” and “LA...

Microsoft finally releases the new Xbox Home

austria fighter mihael wimer statement | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy