Singapore has carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years

Friday Singapore he carried out the death sentence of a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for the first time in 20 years: Djamani was convicted in 2018 of possession and sale of 30 grams of heroin. Djamani, 45, had testified during the trial that she had stocked up on heroin for personal use during the Islamic fasting month and, while not denying that she had sold drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine from her apartment, she downplayed the extent of these activities .

Singapore has some of the toughest drug laws in the world and carries the death penalty for anyone caught with more than 500 grams of cannabis or 15 grams of heroin. Djamani is the second person to be killed in a drug offense this week, after Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, and the 15th since March 2022. The previous death sentence carried out on a woman, in 2004, was also in a case related to trafficking of drugs.

