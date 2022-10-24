- Singapore minister responds to the rich: the country that launched two Opium Wars is not qualified to teach Asians a lesson on drugs – yqqlm sohu
- NSW invites Branson to debate drug and death penalty with interior minister | International Oriental Daily News
- Wealthy blogger questioned that my country’s Ministry of Penalties and the Interior invited Branson to come to Singapore to debate the death penalty with Shanmugam Lianhe Zaobao
- British billionaire questioned my country’s death penalty system Home Office invited him to TV debate 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Home Office invites British billionaire to live TV debate with Shanmugam on death penalty Lianhe Zaobao
- See full coverage on Google News