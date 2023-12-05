“Singapore repeats leadership in mathematics, reading comprehension and science in PISA report” | Daily List

Singapore Dominates International Student Assessment Test Rankings Again

Singapore has once again claimed the top position in mathematics, reading comprehension, and science in the 2022 tests administered by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) for 15-year-old students. This is the second time that Singapore has topped the rankings, with their previous success in 2015.

The city-state outperformed 81 countries or territories that participated in the tests, scoring 575 points in mathematics, 543 points in reading comprehension, and 561 points in science. Singapore’s impressive scores exceeded the OECD averages by a significant margin, reflecting the high standards of education in the country.

The overall average scores across OECD countries saw a decline, with a 15-point drop in mathematics to 472, a 10-point drop in reading comprehension to 476, and a 2-point decrease in science to 485.

Despite the achievement, the Singapore Ministry of Education acknowledged some areas for improvement. The ministry highlighted the need for greater parental involvement in their children’s education, as only 49% of Singapore students reported that their parents take an interest in their school learning, compared to the OECD average of 66%.

Similarly, there was a concern about the level of physical activity among students, with only 22% engaging in regular activities or sports after school, compared to the OECD average of 39%.

Singapore’s education system, known for its rigorous standards and early specialization in subjects such as mathematics and science, has faced criticism for placing excessive pressure on students. Many students, from a young age, turn to tutors to cope with the demanding curriculum.

While Singapore’s educational success is widely recognized, there are ongoing efforts to address the challenges and ensure a more balanced and supportive learning environment for students.

The latest PISA results reaffirm Singapore’s commitment to maintaining its status as a global leader in education, while also seeking to address areas that require improvement.

