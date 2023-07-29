Singapore woman executed for drug trafficking First run after 20 years

SINGAPORE. Singapore authorities today carried out the death sentence by hanging of a woman accused of drug trafficking: she was found guilty of trafficking 30.72 grams of heroin. The 45-year-old woman is the first to be executed in the Asian state in nearly two decades.

“The death sentence imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani was carried out on July 28, 2023,” the Central Narcotics Bureau confirmed in a statement. Djamani, sentenced in 2018, “benefited from a fair trial under the law and was represented by a lawyer throughout the proceedings,” the institution underlined in a statement. “She appealed the conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeals rejected her appeal on October 6, 2022,” the office said, adding that her appeal for a presidential pardon was also unsuccessful. rejected.

Singapore laws impose the death penalty on anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams (17.64 oz) of cannabis and 15 grams (0.53 oz) of heroin. According to the indictment, the amount of drugs seized from Saridewi Binte Djamani “was enough to feed the addiction of about 370 drug addicts for a week”.

The most critical groups against the death penalty accuse the Singapore authorities of limiting themselves to punishing low-level traffickers and couriers, who are typically recruited from marginalized groups, everywhere more at risk of falling into the hands of criminal organizations. They argue that Singapore is not keeping up with the trend of more and more countries moving away from capital punishment. Neighboring Thailand – for example – has legalized cannabis, while Malaysia ended the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes this year.

Appeals to the city-state to suspend the death penalty for drug-related crimes are useless. Djamani’s execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man who was also convicted of trafficking: Singaporean authorities insist that the death penalty is necessary to stop drug trafficking, supply and demand. Human rights groups say they have executed 15 people for drug offenses since hangings resumed in March 2022, which means an average of one sentence a month.