Singer Đura Đalinac passed away Entertainment

Đura Đalinac, former participant of the music show program “Nikad nije kasno”, lost the biggest battle of his life.

Source: YouTube/It’s never too late

Former participant of Grand’s music show program “Nikad nije kasno”, singer Đura Đalinache lost the biggest battle of his life. He died after a serious illness.

A few months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer of the abdominal tissue, and after several chemotherapy and treatments, his health deteriorated rapidly. Although his fellow citizens, family and friends kept their strength and sent an appeal for help to collect funds for his treatment in Turkey, Đura unfortunately did not last.

Numerous colleagues and friends are saying goodbye to Đura with a heavy heart through social networks, where they express their condolences and sadness on the occasion of his death.

“Our friend, comrade, brother on the microphone left us. He went to a better place. I have no words to express my sadness and pain. My sincere condolences to the plant, the children, the family”, wrote the former participant of the show program “It’s never too late”. Amel Kardašević Aki, with their picture together.

