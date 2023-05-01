Singer Katy Perry lost in court against designer Katy Perry | Entertainment

Singer Katy Perry has lost a trademark legal battle against Australian fashion designer Katy Perry.

Katy Taylor, who sells clothes under her birth name Katy Perry, has sued the pop star, saying her products infringe on a trademark she owns. BBC.

On Friday, a judge agreed that clothes sold for Kate’s 2014 tour of Australia breached copyright law.

“This is a story about two women, two teenage dreams and one name,” Judge Brižit Marković wrote in the verdict.

The judge said the singer, born Katherine Hudson, used Katy Perry’s name in “good faith” and owed no compensation to the designer.

However, popular singer, Kitty Puri’s company has to pay compensation, which will be decided next month.

David and Goliath

The designer started selling clothes branded with the Katy Perry name in 2007, and registered it in Australia the following year.

The singer, who released her first hits in 2008, was ruled to have breached copyright law by promoting a jacket promoting her album Roar, “Cozy Little Christmas” hoodies, t-shirts, tracksuits and scarves on social media.

However, the judge rejected further claims related to sales in certain stores and websites.

Markovic rejected the pop star’s offer to cancel Katy Perry’s trademark.

The designer described the result as a victory of “David against Goliath”.

“I not only fought for myself, but also for small businesses in this country, many of them started by women,” she wrote on her website.

