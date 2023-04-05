“Singularity – tentacles” is the spin-off by Samuel Stern, in which we are shown the agency in which Agent Robert Gillian works, why it was created, what are the current purposes with all the secrets attached back door.

Next to the Agent, we find his colleague Eugene Tooms, the man known in the regular series The Agency”, the one who is nicknamed by Gillian Strafish, as he is possessed by a mutation, tentacles have sprouted on his head.

The work, scripted by Gianmarco Fumasoli and drawn by Salvatore Cuffari, published by Bugs Comics, will be published annually and from the front pages we are immediately immersed in quotes and depictions of elements from films and TV series from the 80s and 90s, as if create a familiar environment for the reader, before immersing them in an intense story, with moments of humor to others of raw drama, to moments of high suspense.

Singularity Section is an autonomous investigative and operational service, detached from the FBI, born from the Bureau Agency which had the case of solving apparently unsolvable cases, whose founder was Gillian’s boss: Doggett Malcom, when to these, with the death of Tesla in 1943 had given him the task of cataloging all the studies of the scientist, remaining fascinated by all those researches.

Robert having to intervene in the Provan Hall Area, promotes Tooms as an operative, who finds himself collaborating with his girlfriend Reyes Morgan. Unfortunately Tooms and Morgan fall into a colony of psycho-demonic microbial agents that cause an irreversible mutation, thus contracting an infection through extra-real pathogens. So much so that the girl takes the form of a shapeshifting marine creature, which she asks Gillian to kill her now that she is aware of being human.

The girl’s choice upsets Tooms, this causes a reaction that triggers the mutation in the young man but unlike the girl, two different mutations are concentrated in him that try to act simultaneously, finding themselves in perfect balance and preventing one or the other to evolve. He is thus led to the decontamination area but Gillian has not yet revealed to him the greatest mystery of the Singularity….

Excellent story, characters built in a captivating way through a design that creates the right atmosphere of mystery and suspense. Gillian himself is much less snooty than when we see him interacting with Samuel, he has a decisive, authoritarian attitude but many human elements that had been kept hidden from us are denoted. The register leads us to the discovery of elements that could be fundamental for the future events of the Red, especially the interdimensional passage.

The narrative is so full of twists and turns that everything is captivating, without diminishing in the already seen, indeed we find ourselves at the end of the comic without realizing it and still wearing many unanswered questions.