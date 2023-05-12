Sinner beat Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4) segui LIVE

ROMA – Second round to Internationals of Italy underway in Rome on red earth of the Foro Italico. Today (May 12) Sinner (debuting as Djokovic) beat Australian Kokkinakis in straight sets: 6-1, 6-4. In the afternoon Fognini he faces Kecmanovic, then four Italians (Trevisan, Giorgi, Pigato and Paolini) in the women’s field. Follow her direct of the day…

13:18

Sinner: “I feel good”

“I’m certainly fine, this is the most important thing. I took a break, today I was very happy to be back on the pitch. It wasn’t easy, there was a little wind and then the sun. I’m happy with this My first match, I can’t wait to play the next one. Does the 1000 spread over twelve days favor young players? I can’t say if it’s better for us young players or for the more experienced ones. I think about my tennis and improving, I can grow further in these two years”. Sinner said it, to the microphones of Sky Sport, at the end of the match played today in Rome.

12:50

Sinner-Kokkinakis, domain of Italian

Thanks to today’s success, the South Tyrolean tennis player moves up 3-0 in direct comparisons with the Australian. Sinner played a perfect game on the central court of the Foro Italico, making the most of his serve and placing 25 winning shots: now he awaits the winner of the match between the Russian Alexander Shevchenko and the Argentine Sebastian Baez.

12:40

Norrie batte Muller in due set: 6-2, 6-3

Victory in two sets for the British tennis player who will find the winner of the match between De Minaur and Fucsovics in the third round.

12:36

Sinner’s words

“The first game is always difficult – underlines the Italian at the end of the challenge won against the Australian Kokkinakis – this is a very special tournament for me, there are always a lot of people ready to cheer me on. I couldn’t wait to get on the field. I served very well, I am satisfied with my performance. In the next game I will try to play even better. Tomorrow I’ll be able to rest, let’s see how the next shift goes.”

12:30

Sinner closes the match!

Sinner gets through the second round of the Italy BNL internationals by beating the Australian Kokkinakis in two sets: 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and seventeen minutes of play.

12:26

Kokkinakis closes the gap: 4-5

The Australian cancels a match point for Sinner with an ace. But now the Italian will serve for the match.

12:19

Sinner allunga: 5-3!

Zero game for the Italian who takes up 5-3. The Australian Kokkinakis serves to stay in the game.

12:14

Sinner places the break in the seventh game!

The Italian strikes at the right time: the South Tyrolean responds well to Kokkinakis and wins the seventh game of the second set. Sinner leads 4-3.

12:09

Sinner keeps serve: 3-3

The second set remains in balance, the Italian returns to serve with great effectiveness by winning the sixth game.

12:05

Kokkinakis torna avanti: 3-2

The Australian significantly improved his serve, managing to keep Sinner at a distance.

12:00

Sinner equalizes the score: 2-2

The Italian wins his turn of service by conceding few chances to his opponent.

11:55

Kokkinakis takes advantage of Sinner’s mistakes: 2-1

The Australian keeps his turn to serve, for Sinner the first empty pass of the match with gratuitous errors that favor the opponent.

11:51

Sinner keeps the batting shift: 1-1

Even with a few mistakes too many, Jannik Sinner equalized the game count in the second set. The South Tyrolean goes up 40-0, then concedes two points to his opponent before closing.

11:46

Australian ahead in the second set: 1-0

Kokkinakis wins the first game by improving his serve. Sinner recovers two points, then gives in to his opponent.

11:39

Sinner wins the first set!

The Italian wins the first set with a score of 6-1. Excellent match for the Italian tennis player who makes the most of his serve. Very fast set: only twenty-seven minutes to close the first game.

11:36

Another break for Sinner! 5-1

Favored by a double fault from his opponent, Sinner breaks the Australian’s serve. Now the South Tyrolean will serve for the set.

11:30

Sinner goes up 4-1!

Zero game for the South Tyrolean. Sinner is centered, concedes little to his opponent and relies on his hitherto impeccable service.

11:26

Kokkinakis takes the innings

Favored by three free mistakes by Jannik Sinner, the Australian wins the first game: 3-1 for the Italian

11:21

Sinner also wins the third game!

Formidable start of the Italian tennis player who has not yet conceded a single point to his opponent. The South Tyrolean is ahead 3-0 in the first set

11:19

Break Sinner! Italian ahead for 2-0

The Australian Kokkinakis gives up the serve revealing several problems in the serve. First break of the match, Sinner ahead 2-0 in the first set.

11:15

Sinner wins the first game: 1-0

The Italian tennis player wins the first game without conceding any points to his opponent. Zero game!

11:10

Sinner won the toss

The two tennis players were greeted on the Central Tennis Court by a big round of applause. The blue tennis player has won the toss and will serve first.

11:05

Waiting for Central

Spectators at the Centrale del Tennis are waiting for the players to enter the field: Jannik Sinner is ready to challenge the Australian Kokkinakis: access to the third round of the Internazionali d’Italia BNL is up for grabs. The winner of the match will face the winner of the challenge between the Russian Shevchenko and the Argentine Baez in the third round.

10:55

Four Italians on the field in the women’s tournament

In the women’s singles tournament there will be four Italian tennis players on the field. Martina Trevisan will meet the Czech Karolina Muchova (at 12.30), Camila Giorgi will challenge the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (at 3.30 pm), Lisa Pigato will face the Russian Daria Kasatkina while in the evening (at 8.30 pm) Jasmine Paolini will play against Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

10:45

In the afternoon there is Fognini

After the exhausting challenge won with Murray, in the afternoon Fabio Fognini will be back on the field at 2 pm facing the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. A single precedent between the two tennis players, in Montecarlo in 2021 when the Italian prevailed in two sets with a score of 6-2, 7-5.

10:40

The other games of the morning

At 11.00, at the same time as the match on the Central between Sinner and Kokkinakis, there will be three other meetings: the Canadian FélixAuger-Aliassime will challenge the Australian Alexei Popyrinthe French Alexandre Müller will face the British Cameron Norrie while the Chinese WuYibing will face Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo.

10:35

Sinner’s balance sheet in 2023

The Italian tennis player is back on the field at the Internazionali d’Italia BNL in Rome after missing the Madrid tournament and retiring in Barellona. In 2023 Jannik Sinner played 32 matches, winning 26 and losing 6.

10:25

The opponent

Thanasi Kokkinakis was born on 10 April 1996 in Adelaide. The tennis player, born in Australia, actually has Greek origins. Currently number 104 in the ATP ranking. During his career he won only one ATP in Adelaide in 2022.

10:15

Sinner-Kokkinakis: i precedents

It is the third meeting between the Italian Jannik Sinner and the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. The balance is in favor of the South Tyrolean tennis player who won both challenges. The first confrontation took place in Cincinnati in 2022, this year Sinner beat Kokkinakis in Adelaideat your opponent’s home.

10:10

Sonego celebrates but doesn’t toast!

Lorenzo Sonego yesterday won his debut match at the Internazionali d’Italia BNL. At the end of the match, the tennis player from Turin had the opportunity to celebrate his 28th birthday in the press roombut after having uncorked the bottle, he avoided toasting… (READ EVERYTHING)

09:59

Sinner ready for debut

It’s the day of Jannik Sinner in Rome, with the South Tyrolean who will make his debut in this edition of the Internazionali d’Italia. The 21-year-old South Tyrolean (n.8 Atp) will challenge the center of the Foro Italico the 27-year-old Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis (n. 104 Atp) with the start of the match set for 11.

