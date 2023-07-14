Sinner-Djokovic, where to see him on TV: follow Tennis live

The Editorial Board Friday 14 July 2023, 07:38

WIMBLEDON (INGHILTERRA) – At 14.30on the Central of Wimbledon, Sinner face up Djokovic in semifinal. The 21-year-old from Val Pusteria is the third Italian to reach this point in the tournament: before him, Nicola Pietrangeli had succeeded in 1960 and Matteo Berrettini in 2021.

A rather easy path for the blue who has so far eliminated Cerundolo, Schwartzman, Halys, Galan and Safiullin. The Serbian, on the other hand, who is chasing his eighth success on the London grass, the fifth in a row, the seventh in the last nine years, has ousted Cachin, Thompson, Wawrinka, Hurkacz and Rublev from the competition.

Wimbledon: where to see Sinner-Djokovic live on TV and in streaming

The Wimbledon semi-final between Sinner and Djokovic scheduled on the Centrale at 14.30 will be visible exclusively live on Sky Sport Uno (201). It will also be available in streaming on Now and on the Sky Go platform.

The precedents between Sinner and Djokovic

Sinner and Djokovic will face each other for the third time. On both occasions it was the Serbian who prevailed, overcoming the blue 6-4 6-2 in Monte Carlo in 2021 and last year at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals. An endless match that saw the Italian ahead 7-5 6-2. Then the return of the great champion who completely overturned the score going on to win the other three sets 6-3 6-2 6-2.

