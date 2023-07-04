Home » Sinner smashes Wimbledon, the reason is incredible: tradition is “violated”.
WIMBLEDON – Jannik Sinner he talks about himself a Wimbledon and not only for what happens during matches: the South Tyrolean tennis player entered the court, for his match with Juan Manuel Cerundolowith a luxurious bag of Gucciwhich aroused the curiosity of photographers and fans.

In fact, it had never happened before that a tennis player showed up on the English grass with an item from a luxury brand. Sinner took the field with a model bag Guccian Italian fashion house for which he has been brand ambassador for a few weeks.

Sinner, the entrance with the Gucci bag

To do this, Sinner had to ask for consentITFall’ATP and to the organization itself Wimbledon which has always imposed a rigid and precise dress-code given that no colors other than white are allowed in the London tournament. This opportunity had been refused, some time ago, to champions of the caliber of Federer e Serena Williams who had a partnership with this company. Regarding the episode, the New York Times reported the words of the Italian tennis player: “I wanted the bag to be comfortable to carry and hold enough to fit all of my stuff. My priority was functionality“.

