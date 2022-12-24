Beijing News (Reporter Wang Kara) On the evening of December 21, Sinovac announced that the new crown inactivated vaccine Keerfu has been officially registered as a Hong Kong pharmaceutical product for vaccination of people aged 3 and above. This approval is based on the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance (Chapter 138) of Hong Kong, China. After approval, the scope of use of Clifford will no longer be limited to the emergency use planned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Prescription inoculation at medical institutions or clinics in Hong Kong.

This approval is the fifth official registration approval obtained by Kelifex after Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and South Africa. The new crown inactivated vaccine.

In November this year, Kelifer was recommended by the World Health Organization to extend the use age to 3 years and above, becoming the first new crown vaccine in the World Health Organization Emergency Use List (EUL) to be extended to people as young as 3 years old, and also the WHO vaccine. The only COVID-19 vaccine on the Emergency Use List recommended for use in children aged 3 to 4.

Clever was approved for emergency use in Hong Kong on February 18, 2021. In the same month, Hong Kong medical institution personnel, personnel involved in the fight against the epidemic, and the elderly aged 60 and above started priority vaccination. Yang He Beiyin, Director of the Civil Service Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, once stated that targeted convenience measures should be introduced for children and the elderly, and encourage “one old and one young” to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves.

In terms of vaccination of children and adolescents, in December 2021, Hong Kong will start to vaccinate young people aged 12-17 with Clifford; on February 13 this year, Hong Kong lowered the minimum age for vaccination of Clifford to 3 years old; On the 1st, the director of the Medical and Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region approved the use of Clifford in infants and young children aged 6 months to 35 months. The new crown inactivated vaccine.

In order to reduce the risk of severe illness and death of the elderly and special groups, the Hong Kong SAR government has recently launched the fifth dose of the new crown vaccine. In the vaccination arrangements for nursing homes and disabled persons issued by the Hong Kong SAR government, the joint scientific committee and expert advisory group under the Protection Center of the Hong Kong Department of Health believe that those who have received four doses of the vaccine (or have received three doses and have been infected) Nursing home staff and people with disabilities can receive an additional dose of vaccine according to individual needs for enhanced protection. The available vaccines include the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Kelifer and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine used in Hong Kong.

In October of this year, a study by the team of Benjamin J Cowling, School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, Hong Kong University, published in The Lancet-Infectious Diseases, showed that Kelifer and another mRNA new crown vaccine used in Hong Kong, All can effectively reduce the risk of severe disease and death after infection and are safe.

After inoculation with two doses of Clifex, the risk of severe/critical illness of the elderly aged 60-69, 70-79, and 80 years and above can be reduced by 79.3%, 74.3%, and 58.2%, respectively, and the risk of death can be reduced respectively 84.3%, 76.7%, 63.0%.

After inoculation with the third dose of Clifford, the effectiveness of preventing severe/critical illness further increased, and the risks of severe/critical illness for the elderly aged 60-69, 70-79, 80 and over were reduced by 97.4%, 95.4%, 97.3%, and the risk of death was reduced by 99%, 97%, and 97.9%, respectively.

Compared with two doses of Clifford, the protective effect of complete booster immunization on the prevention of severe/critical illness and death was significantly increased, and it provided a very good protective effect with another mRNA new crown vaccine used in Hong Kong.

As of now, Sinovac has supplied more than 9.46 million doses of Clarifex to Hong Kong and vaccinated more than 8.7 million doses. In addition, Clever has been approved for use in more than 60 countries, regions and international organizations, and for minors in 15 countries, regions and international organizations. The cumulative global supply exceeds 2.9 billion doses, making it the most widely used drug in the world One of the broad new crown vaccines.

