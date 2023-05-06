Home » Siouxsie Sioux returns to the stage in Belgium
The gothic and punk icon Siouxsie Sioux has returned to the stage after a hiatus that has kept her ten years without going on stage. This week Siouxsie performed at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, marking her first performance since the Meltdown Festival in 2013. The frontwoman for Siouxsie & The Banshees confirmed their live return just before Christmas last year, with their first UK live performance in a decade scheduled for Latitude Festival in July.

For your performance, Sioux ran through various songs of Siouxsie y The Bansheesalso presenting his solo music and a version of “Dear Prudence” by The Beatles. Sioux kicked off the show with “Night Shift” and “Arabian Knights” by The Banshees before playing his solo track ‘Here Comes That Day’. Later, the British artist performed other hits and fan favorites, including “Cities In Dust”, “Christine”, “Happy House”, “Into A Swan”, “Spellbound” and “Peek-A-Boo”, closing his comeback set with a cover of “The Passenger” by Iggy Pop.

The last live performance of Sioux it was for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival, which was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. In that time, she performed two record-breaking sold-out shows and surprised fans with an unannounced full-length rendition of the album. Siouxsie & The Banshees 1980’s “Kaleidoscope” along with hit songs like “Face to Face” and “Here Comes That Day.”

Remember that in our country we can see Siouxsie Sioux live on Madrid (June 29, Noches del Botánico) and Málaga (August 31, Cala Mijas Festival), although you will also have it close by in Lisbon (September 2, Kalorama Festival).

