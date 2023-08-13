Široki Brijeg beat Tuzla siti 1:0 | Sport

In five of the six matches played in the 3rd round of the Premier League caravan this weekend (the Zrinjski – Velež match was postponed), the home team scored nine goals, and the guests scored none!

The last match of the 3rd round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina this weekend (postponed Mostar derby Zrinjski – Velež) was played tonight at “Pecara” Široki Brijeg and Tuzla city, and the host registered a minimal triumph.

He scored a goal worth three points in the 33rd minute God Musa.

SIROKI BRIJEG – TUZLA SITI 1:0 (1:0)

/Musa 33/

The guests missed a great opportunity in the 7th minute. It was an ideal center shot by Mirzad Mehanović, Irfan Hadžić shot from the box, but the home goalkeeper Tomislav Adolf Tomić reacted instinctively and saved his goal.

The game was then mostly between the two penalty areas, Hadžić threatened a home goal from a counterattack, the Širokobriježans did not create a significant chance, and then they took the lead in the 33rd minute.

Marko Capan made a break from the left side, Musa did a great job in the guests’ penalty area and gave Širokobriježane the lead. It was practically the only shot of the home team and it was immediately crowned with a goal.

The home team was a bit more concrete in the first part of the second half and despite the lead, they tried to get another goal. However, in the continuation, the guests took the initiative and tried with all their might to equalize.

It wasn’t until the 79th minute that Tuzla threatened seriously. Emir Sejdović shot from the penalty area line, but the ball went a little over the crossbar and shook the upper part of the net. Ten minutes later, Hadžić had another chance, twice, but the first time he was inaccurate, and then he was blocked. Those were the last chances in the match, so it remained 1:0.

Thus, in the fifth match of the 3rd round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina this weekend, the home team celebrated, and the guests failed to shake the net. Against them, the hosts scored nine goals.

BROAD HILL: TA Tomić, Pranjić, Šaravanja, Capan, Činedu (76. T. Tomić), Kpan, Lukić (68. Vrcić), Mamić (85. Buljan), Musa, Ćavar (85. Matić), Kuprešak. Coach: Marijan Budimir.

TUZLA SITI: Fejzić, Bihorac, Delimeđac (69. Sejdović), Šukilović, Nukić (69. Pantelić), Hadžić, Mehanović (72. Mešinović), Hodžić (46. Nikić), Ćorić, Karjašević, Mašović (69. Kobiljar). Coach: Milenko Bošnjaković.

PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – 3RD ROUND:

Široki Brijeg – Tuzla siti 1:0 (1:0)

/Musa 33/

Played on Saturday:

GOŠK – Zvijezda 09 2:0 (1:0)

/Skorup 31, Gogić 80/

Igman – Sloga 1:0 (0:0)

/Bešagić 76/

Railwayman – Fighter 2:0 (0:0)

/Mekić 47, 55/

Played on Friday:

Sarajevo – Posusje 3:0 (1:0)

/Renan Oliveira 45+3, Ziljkic 68 pen, 74/

Postponed:

Zrinjski – Velež

