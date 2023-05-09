SITEB / After the stop in 2022, road works restart – News

2022 marked a decisive slowdown in the growth of asphalt (bituminous conglomerate) production, the main indicator of the state of maintenance of our road network, recorded in recent years. Booming energy costs and raw material values ​​have brought road construction and maintenance to a halt. The effects of the PNRR are still hard to see on the sector which, however, in the first months of 2023 recorded a significant turnaround (+23% in the first quarter) which bodes well for the rest of the year.

The photograph emerges from the new quarterly analysis carried out by the SITEB – Strade Italiane E Bitumi Association, made known on the occasion of Asphaltica, the exhibition dedicated to technologies and solutions for road paving, safety and road infrastructures, promoted by the Association and by Veronafiere and in course until 7 May at the Verona fair.

Last year the production of bitumen recorded a significant drop (-17%), due to the vertiginous increase in energy and raw material costs which held back the road sector industry just when the recovery seemed consolidated and set to recover what was lost in the long years of economic crisis (which began in 2008, but which reached its lowest point in terms of production and profitability in 2016). The works actually stopped because, without certainty of refreshments and without price revision measures in public tenders, the operators were exposed to the risk of bankruptcy. The economic value of mix production has thus decreased by around 670 million euros.

2023, on the other hand, started off in a decidedly positive way. The costs of methane gas and fuel oil have significantly reduced (but without returning to pre-crisis values) and the data on bitumen sales in the first quarter of 2023 recorded a significant increase (+23%), to the point that one could assume for the bituminous conglomerate a closing estimate of 2023 in line with the values ​​of 2021, if not even higher, around 37.8 million tons.