Sitting volleyball: Borac and Phantoms in the final tournament for the title of European champion | Sports

Next weekend, nine teams will fight in Dresden, Germany, for the title of European champion in sitting volleyball.

Source: Facebook/OKI Borac Banjaluka

Disabled volleyball club Borac Banjaluka will perform as the champion of Serbia at the upcoming final tournament of the European Champions Cup in Dresden.

“Although we went to this prestigious competition with a lot of problems, we expect to fight for a medal. The team has determined quality preparations and we hope for a good placement and winning a medal.” He said Dusko Uzelaca volleyball player from Banja Luka.

Apart from Borc, the champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, OKI Fantomi Sarajevo, will also participate in the tournament, who will try to defend the title of European champions in Germany in order to reach their 11th trophy, which would be the best result in the history of this sport.

Sarajevo will have its biggest rival in the home team Dresdner SC 1898, the champion of Germany, who won the second national title in history and is organizing the final tournament for the first time.

Last year’s bronze medal team, the Hungarian Mozdulj from Budapest is also hoping for another success, as well as the Italian L’Abondanca del Pane Nola and the Croatian IOK Zagreb, who are the favorites from the shadows.

Ukrainian champion Kiev, Polish KS Indra Kazmiercz and Turkish Karaman will participate in the upcoming competition.

Nine teams are divided into three groups that play in the round robin, and the first two from each group will qualify for the playoffs. The fighter is classified in B group with Turkish Karaman and Zagrebwhile Sarajevo will Phantoms in the first phase to play against Italians and Germans.

The winners of the playoffs will form a new group in the fight for medals on Sunday, while the losers will play matches from fourth to sixth place, while the third-placed teams from the first groups will compete for positions 7-9.