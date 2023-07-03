Situations that will get you kicked off the plane | Fun

Former flight attendant Kristina Grabež reveals the situations in which you will definitely be kicked out of the plane!

A video of a woman with a child being thrown from a plane has flooded social media. She refused to wear a seat belt, which is why the plane could not take off, and the other passengers reacted violently due to the flight delay. One of the most famous Serbian flight attendants, now former, Kristina Grabež, reveals that this is one of the top five situations in which this scenario is guaranteed. Tina revealed on her YouTube channel when the crew is forced to throw you out of the plane and in what situation you can be arrested.

“Smoking on the plane is strictly prohibited and if you are caught lighting a cigarette, fines are up to 1,000 euros. Electronic cigarettes are also not allowed. If you refuse to wear a seat belt while on the ground, you won’t be able to fly. If you make the same scene in the air, you will bear the consequences after landing,” said Kristina Grabež and added:

“Physical and verbal violence other passengers or crew is taken very seriously and you’ll be happy if they just kick you out. Also, the word ‘bomb’ is not acceptable to be said on the plane even as a joke! If the flight attendants hear you talking about explosives, you’ll fly out. The entire plane will have to be searched, and you will be brought in for questioning. Finally, if you threaten the pilots or try to enter the cockpit, you will be handcuffed and the police will meet you on the ground,” explained Kristina Grabež.

Let’s remind you that Kristina once revealed why the flight attendants ask you to lower the curtains. “Did you know that when the flight attendants ask you to lower the window curtains during the flight, it may be because they are not working that day? When all the curtains on the plane are down and the cabin is dark, passengers are less active and more is sleeping, which automatically means that the flight attendants will have less work,” said Kristina.

