by gds.it – ​​19 seconds ago

Six convicted and four acquitted in the Palermo trial of the bouncers. The sentence was issued shortly after 10 pm tonight by the second section of the court, presided over by Roberto Murgia (alongside Elisabetta Villa and Andrea…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the trial of the bouncers: six convictions and four acquittals appeared 19 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».