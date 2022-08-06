A few days ago, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in disregard of China‘s strong opposition and solemn representations. Territorial integrity, seriously undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi has committed six crimes of perfidy, trampling on the rule of law, undermining peace, interfering in internal affairs, political manipulation, and exploiting power for personal gain, and will be judged and liquidated justly in history.

treachery

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan seriously violated the US commitments made in the three Sino-US joint communiques. In 1972, the United States made a clear commitment in the “Shanghai Communiqué” that the United States recognized that all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait believed that there was only one China and would not dispute the position that Taiwan is part of China. In 1979, the United States made a clear commitment in the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States that the United States of America recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China. To this extent, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan. In 1982, the United States made a clear commitment in the “August 17” Communiqué that the United States of America recognized that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government of China, that there is only one China, and that Taiwan is a part of China. The US government has no intention of infringing upon China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China‘s internal affairs, or implementing the “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” policy. The above three communiques are the political foundation of Sino-US relations.

In recent years, the U.S. side has said one thing and done another. The U.S. Congress has frequently made erroneous remarks on Taiwan, and proposed and passed many negative Taiwan-related bills, which seriously damaged the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.

After the Biden administration came to power, not only did it not change the serious mistakes made by the previous administration, but instead further wooed allies, joined forces to play the “Taiwan card”, and spread the theory of “Taiwan’s status is uncertain” internationally, in an attempt to promote the internationalization of the Taiwan issue and promote the “Taiwan” issue. The “Taiwan Independence” separatist forces have sent a seriously wrong signal.

As a country, the United States can only have one foreign policy. As an integral part of the U.S. government, the U.S. House of Representatives should strictly abide by the one-China policy of the U.S. government and refrain from any official exchanges with Taiwan. Pelosi is the No. 3 U.S. political figure and the second-in-line successor to the U.S. President after the Vice President. Her trip to Taiwan for any form and reason is highly politically sensitive, and it is all about escalating official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan. Major political provocation is a betrayal of the US political commitment.

trample the rule of law

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a serious violation of the one-China principle. This principle is the general consensus of the international community and the universally recognized basic norm of international relations.

In October 1971, the 26th UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2758, which decided to “restore all rights of the People’s Republic of China, recognize the representative of her government as the only legal representative of China in the United Nations organization, and immediately remove Chiang Kai-shek’s representative from its United Nations. expelled from the seats illegally occupied in the organization and in all its affiliated bodies”. This resolution not only completely resolves the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations politically, legally and procedurally, but also clarifies that China has only one seat in the United Nations, not two, and that there is no “two Chinas” “The problem of “one in one”. The one-China principle forms an integral part of the post-World War II international order. At present, 181 countries around the world have established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on the basis of the one-China principle.

Pelosi kept saying that this visit does not conflict with the long-term policy of the United States guided by the “Taiwan Relations Act” of 1979, the Sino-U.S. Joint Communiqué and the “Six Assurances to Taiwan”, and used this as an excuse to visit Taiwan. . In fact, the so-called “Taiwan Relations Act” or the “Six Guarantees to Taiwan” are purely unilaterally concocted by some forces in the United States. In essence, the domestic law of the United States takes precedence over international law and international obligations. , which is ignoring and trampling on the norms of international law and international relations.

break the peace

The root cause of the current tension in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwan authorities have repeatedly attempted to “rely on the United States to seek independence”, while some people in the United States intend to “use Taiwan to control China“. Pelosi’s escape to Taiwan is the latest example of the US condoning and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, seriously undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait and regional stability, and the US should and must take full responsibility for this.

A few days ago, officials from many countries issued a statement condemning Pelosi’s escalation of the situation in the Taiwan Strait as a result of deliberate political and military provocation and a vicious act that undermined regional peace and tranquility, and firmly supported China in taking all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests. Pelosi’s provocative move to Taiwan has also been opposed and criticized by many people of insight in the United States. They have publicly stated that Pelosi’s trip is extremely dangerous and irresponsible. A poll on the island of Taiwan showed that nearly two-thirds of the respondents believed that the visit undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

The one-China principle is the pinnacle of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. History and practice have repeatedly proved that when the one-China principle is fully recognized and carefully followed, the Taiwan Strait will remain calm and peaceful development can be achieved on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Densely covered, and even violent storms. The position of the Chinese government and Chinese people on the Taiwan issue has been consistent, and it is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard China‘s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Whoever moves against the historical trend of peaceful development will surely be nailed to the pillar of historical shame.

interfere in internal affairs

When Pelosi was on stage, she used various occasions to make outrageous remarks, smearing and slandering China on issues such as democracy and human rights, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and religion, reflecting her consistent anti-China stance.

For many years, Pelosi has always regarded anti-China hatred as a political livelihood and grossly interfered in China‘s internal affairs. During her visit to China in 1991, Pelosi provoked troubles and grandstanding in the name of supporting the so-called democracy; in 2008, Pelosi fanned the flames on the Tibet issue and urged the then US President George W. Bush to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics; in 2019, Pelosi In 2019, Pelosi met with Kadeer Kadeer, the leader of “Xinjiang independence”; in 2021, Pelosi will repeat the old trick , calling on the United States to “diplomatically boycott” the Beijing Winter Olympics. On the Taiwan issue, a series of so-called “Taiwan-friendly” bills passed by the US Congress in recent years have Pelosi’s “black hands” behind them.

Pelosi turned a blind eye to the riddled problems in the United States, and did not care about the livelihood and welfare of its own people, but was obsessed with repeating the lies of the century that had been exposed by countless facts, fully exposing the ugly face of her anti-China politicians. No matter what way she puts on a show, it will ultimately be a slap in the face, and it will only leave more ugly records of America’s gross interference in other countries’ internal affairs in history.

political manipulation

Pelosi falsely claimed that “the world today is facing a choice between authoritarianism and democracy” and that “this visit of the US Congressional delegation to Taiwan demonstrates the firm support of the United States for Taiwan’s democracy.” But in fact, what Pelosi did was by no means to defend democracy, but under the guise of “democracy”, it violated China‘s sovereignty, undermined China‘s stability, and contained China‘s development. It was a blatant political manipulation.

Democracy is the common value of all mankind and the right of the people of all countries, not the self-interest of a few countries. Whether a country is a democracy should be judged by the people of the country, not by the finger-pointing of a few outsiders. Pelosi and some U.S. politicians call themselves defenders of “freedom, democracy, and human rights”, judge whether other countries are democratic based on their own likes and dislikes, and hype the so-called “democracy against authoritarianism” narrative internationally. concept, using ideology and values ​​as a tool to combat differences and promote geo-strategies, vigorously safeguard the vested institutional power of the United States and the West, and safeguard “Western-centrism” and “white supremacy” with Anglo-Saxon culture as the core.

For a long time, the United States has labelled, politicized, and weaponized democracy, carried out “democratic transformation”, and planned “color revolutions”, resulting in catastrophic consequences. Since 2001, in the name of democracy, the United States has waged wars and military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria that have killed hundreds of thousands of people, injured millions, and displaced tens of thousands of people. What Pelosi is doing now is exactly the same, once again exposing the ugly face of the fake democracy and true hegemony of the United States, and will definitely be strongly condemned and opposed by the international community.

use power for personal gain

As US media reports pointed out, the US mid-term elections are approaching, and the Democratic Party is in deep decline. Pelosi is trying to gain “political bonus points” by playing the “Taiwan card” and leave a so-called political legacy. However, these achievements are all “personal, symbolic and short-term”, while the serious consequences and impacts such as regional security tensions are long-term, and the damage to the relationship between China and the United States is far-reaching.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green denounced Pelosi on social platform Twitter, saying that she was willing to take the risk to go to Taiwan just to help her husband Paul Pelosi’s recent investment in the chip industry for benefits, “Americans are against such a Tired of people obsessed with self-interest, she has held power for decades as the entire country collapsed.”

Green’s remarks are not groundless. Recently, the Pelosi couple’s scandals have been constantly and questioned. According to a number of US media reports, Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has become a figure in the US stock market in the past two years, and his investment vision can always walk in front of government policies. In 2020, the Pelosi couple’s return on investment was as high as 56%, while the “stock god” Buffett’s return on investment was only 26% during the same period. By doing this, the Pelosi family has a net worth of over 100 million. Before going to the stage, Pelosi was asked at a press conference whether her husband used her position to speculate on insider stocks. Pelosi immediately denied it and hurriedly left.

Pelosi’s performance on the stage is another bankruptcy of American politics, American diplomacy and American credibility. It is destined to be cast aside by the world and swept into the trash by history.